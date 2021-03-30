Iowa has more than 350,000 positive COVID-19 cases





Since the coronavirus first appeared in Iowa in March last year, more than 350,000 Iowa people have tested positive for COVID-19. According to data from the Iowa Public Health Service, the state added 591 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Iowa cases to 350,326. The new addition comes from 14,487 tests analyzed in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday at 11:00 am, with a 24-hour positive rate of 4.57 percent. The 7-day average for new cases in the state is 575. Of the new cases on Tuesday, 89 were children under the age of 17, and the total age group increased to 40,301. vaccine The state reported that as of Tuesday afternoon, 566,989 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an increase of 6,506 from Monday. That’s 17.97 percent of Iowa’s total and 22.59 percent of adult Iowa (16+). In states, including those outside of Iowa, 590,104 people are fully vaccinated. According to state data, 550,868 people in Iowa have completed a double vaccination with Moderna or Pfizer, and 39-236 have been vaccinated with a single dose of Johnson & Johnson. To date, Iowa has received 1,488,156 vaccinations and 1,433,279 vaccinations in Iowa. Linn County has been vaccinated 109,745 times, with 43,814 people fully vaccinated as of Tuesday afternoon. This is 24.28 percent of people over the age of 16. Article continues below the ad In Johnson County, 87,720 vaccinations were given and 34,666 were fully vaccinated. This is 27.89 percent of the county’s adult population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 147,602,345 vaccines had been administered nationwide as of 6 am on Tuesday. A total of 53,423,486 people (16.1 percent of the country’s population) are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Hospitalization As of 11:00 am on Tuesday, 186 people were being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Iowa, down 10 from the previous day, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit went from 44 to 45. .. The number of patients using ventilators increased from 9 to 11 on Tuesday. nursing home The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa care facilities (defined as 3 or more between residents and staff) remains twice on Tuesday, with 14 people being treated for the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,234 people have died from the virus in state care facilities. That’s about 39 percent of the state’s total death toll. Dead (number) No new deaths have been reported on Tuesday. The state’s death toll remained at 5,729. Comments: (319) 398-8238; [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos