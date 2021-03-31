“Ten thousand” Thais with bipolar disorder





According to the Ministry of Health, tens of thousands of people are believed to be suffering from bipolar disorder, a mental illness that can promote suicidal tendencies. The numbers were released by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnviracle to commemorate Tuesday’s World Bipolar Day. Anutin said he needed to educate more people about disabilities that could affect more people than originally thought. He said that, in fact, bipolar disorder now affects tens of thousands of people in Thailand and is one of the worst types of mental distress. This condition is usually characterized by extreme mood swings, from extremely high or mania to extremely low or depression. There are also episodes of mania and depression, which often last for weeks or months. Unlike most illnesses, it runs deep and causes psychological injuries that are difficult to heal, but it does not directly harm the body, the minister said. In some cases, patients experience so many traumas that they are unable to work, lose control, and even hurt others and even themselves. Anutin said the Ministry of Mental Health (DMH) has emphasized the priority of ensuring that patients with mental disorders, including bipolar disorder, receive appropriate treatment. Panpimol Wipulakorn, Secretary-General of DMH, said bipolar disorder is thought to be the result of an imbalance of chemicals in the brain called neurotransmitters that play a role in controlling brain function. This disorder is also believed to be hereditary. This condition can be exacerbated by accumulated mental stress. Alternating episodes of mania and depression led to the misunderstanding that patients did not take proper care of themselves or lost control. Symptoms include behaviors that deviate from the person’s personality, such as overwork and fuss. Dr. Pampimor added that when a person faces withdrawal symptoms, he or she can suffer from depression to the point of risking suicidal tendencies. The department is working to establish a fund to help people with mental illness and make it accessible to patients so that they can take advantage of the Gold Card’s universal health insurance.

