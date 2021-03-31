Marine research sheds light on sea lion cancer

California sea lions at the Marine Mammals Center in Marine Headlands on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. (JamesCacciatore / Marine Independent Journal)

Dr. Alyssa Deming of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, California, is performing ultrasound examinations of California sea lions. Sea lions can be used as a model for studying virus-induced diseases and how cancer spreads and metastasizes. (Provided by Pacific Marine Mammal Center)

Two young California sea lions will pause after being released from the Marine Mamar Center on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Chimney Rock Beach in West Marine near Inverness. (AlanDep / Marine Independent Journal)



Researchers say they have solved a 30-year mystery as to why many California sea lions brought to the Marine Mammals Center in Marine Headlands are dying of aggressive cancer.

Investigation result Recently published Animals in scientific journals have concluded that the sexually transmitted herpesvirus causes a high rate of cancer among female sea lions. Approximately one of the four dead sea lions examined by the Marine Mammal Center was found to have died of a cancer known as sea lion genitourinary cancer that actively spreads throughout the affected sea lions.

Dr. Alyssa Deming, director of clinical medicine and lead author of the study at the Laguna Beach-based Pacific Marine Mammal Center, said the findings show how the virus causes cancer development in other species, including humans. He said it would help researchers better understand.

“We found this to be a virus-induced cancer, so we can use them as a model for studying it in all species,” Deming said on Tuesday.

Many cancers are caused by a viral infection combined with other factors, Deming said. The human papillomavirus, known as HPV, is known to cause cervical cancer in women, especially in combination with other factors such as smoking history.

In a study published earlier this year, researchers at two mammal centers found that pollutants such as the pesticides DDT and PCBs contribute to the sea lions that develop the cancer, especially in Southern California. Researchers are now planning to study how viruses and other chemicals work to induce cancer in some sea lions but not in others. ..

Researchers at the Marine Mammals Center first diagnosed cancer in 1979, but did not know the root cause and why it had such a serious impact on California sea lions. Studies show that between 2002 and 2017, 18% to 23% of all sea lions admitted to the Malin Headlands Center Hospital died of cancer.

“Cancer begins in the reproductive tract of sea lions, actively spreads throughout the body of sea lions, and often dies of renal failure,” said Dr. Pádraig Duignan, director of pathology at the Center for Marine Mammals, co-author of the study. Stated.

In many cases, center hospitals only accept stranded sea lions that are already in the final stages of cancer. At that point, these sea lions were like “swimming tumors,” Deming said.

“It’s great to see how much of these animals have been hijacked,” Deming said. “There is no normal lung tissue left in their lungs, and there are many tumors in the liver.”

Also unusual is the high incidence of cancer in young sea lions, about 5-7 years old, who have begun breeding. In other animals, cancer usually develops when an organism ages and its immune system is compromised.

“This is a kind of anomaly, and eliminating young populations that are just beginning to breed has a fairly serious impact on the population level,” Deming said.

Researchers tested the herpesvirus known as OtHV1 in the tissues of 95 cancer-developed sea lions and 163 cancer-free sea lions. All animals affected by cancer had the virus, but only 36% of healthy animals had the virus.

In addition, according to this study, cancerous sea lions had “very high” levels of virus that were very active in genital tumors. In contrast, healthy sea lions did not show detectable levels of viral gene expression, suggesting that the virus was dormant.

Cancer was first recognized in the late 1970s, but it wasn’t until the 1990s that researchers at marine mammal centers such as Francis Garland began collecting more data on these samples. .. Combining nearly 30 years of sea lion tissue samples with advances in DNA sequencing technology, Deming said, he was able to discover a link between herpes and sea lion mortality, especially in the last decade.

According to Deming, the findings suggest that veterinarians at the Marine Mammals Center may not be able to treat infected sea lions, but secrets on how to prevent the aggressive spread of cancer to other animals. Is said to be able to hold.

“This really gives us the opportunity to learn from the bad situation that we can’t do anything to help future animals, and we can even come up with cures for managed care animals like aquariums that develop the disease. Maybe, “she said.