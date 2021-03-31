When does Connecticut reach herd immunity against COVID-19? – NBC Connecticut





On Thursday, 1.3 million people in the state will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing them one step closer to herd immunity. The demand for vaccines is increasing day by day, providing a wide range of immune opportunities against the coronavirus. Dr. David Banach, an infectious disease specialist at UConn Health, said: “Herd immunity is usually caused by natural or vaccination and can prevent continued transmission of viruses and other infections in the community.” According to Banach, the best strategy to use at this time is vaccines. “We vaccinate uninfected people to ensure immunity and prevent them from spreading to others,” Banaha said. “We may have had COVID in the past, and now we may have temporary immunity, so that we can now get that long-term immunity. need to do it.” By managing shots hosting pop-up clinics and sometimes going out into the streets and door-to-door visits, health districts and departments, and community health centers become an important part of the puzzle. “The niches we’re trying to find here in Middletown are people who have difficulty reaching the population,” said Kevin Elac, Deputy Director of Health in Middletown. “We want to provide people with vaccinations, which will be one of the ways we ultimately reach herd immunity.” Middletown health departments are aware of their role in achieving common goals. “We hope to continue outreach and provide vaccines to people to facilitate the achievement of herd immunity,” Elak said. Healthcare professionals are calling on the public to take precautions until we reach greater immunity between children and adults. “I think our current goal is to stay away from the virus by doing everything we can to prevent it from spreading, and to maintain strong public health interventions,” said Banaha.

..





