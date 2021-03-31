Health
As the number of cases increased, Philadelphia residents over the age of 65 urged immediate vaccination.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said that infection and hospitalization rates were rising and the city was beginning to look the same as it was a year ago.
“Of the 203 people who had this infection at a hospital in the city, it was sluggish on March 7, but the number is increasing as the case rate increases. Yesterday it was 429, so 2 It’s more than doubled, “says Farley.
Farley said vaccination of residents over the age of 65 was a top priority to prevent unnecessary deaths. Temple University will open its own vaccine clinic on Wednesday.
Marc Denis, Senior Director of Health Services, Temple University, said: .. “The second day is for people who are not in the temple.”
Philadelphia is still in Phase 1B and includes front-line key workers, people over the age of 65, people with high-risk medical conditions, or people living in multidisciplinary care facilities.
President Joe Biden said he hopes that all adults will be vaccinated by April 19. City health officials say that is not possible due to the limited supply of vaccines.
“We plan to make it available to all adults by May 1. It could be earlier,” Farley said. “Now I’m really interested in this wave of epidemics, so I just want to make sure people over the age of 65 are vaccinated.”
Next week, the city plans to open a second FEMA vaccination site at Esperanza Academy High School in Franklinville. The entrance will be Fifth Avenue and Hunting Park Avenue. The official date has not been announced.
Authorities said the second FEMA site was located in the area with the lowest number of vaccinated urban dwellers.
He said the rise is happening not only in Philadelphia, but throughout our region, especially in New Jersey and New York.
“Therefore, the epidemic seems to be back where it started a year ago,” Farley said.
Farley said a study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine found “concerned variants” in 30% of tests for coronavirus isolates. Many of them were the first variants to appear in the UK.
The variant is thought to spread more easily, but it does not appear to cause more serious infections and can be prevented by vaccines.
Farley said it was unclear whether the epidemic of this variant was the cause or result of the increase in the number of cases, but said it was clear that there was a “new wave of epidemics across the United States.”
“This virus has and will continue to surprise us,” he said.
According to Farley, city data show that 509,000 inhabitants have been vaccinated at least once and twice, and an additional 241,000 are fully vaccinated.
This number could be higher, he said, as it does not include residents vaccinated outside the city.
Philadelphia residents are required to fill out a vaccine interest form at Philadelphia City Website..
