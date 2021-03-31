Drinking orange juice increases the risk of skin cancer.

Researchers have found that orange juice increases the risk of skin cancer by more than half.

Those who ate fruit regularly were 79% more likely to develop the disease.

Citrus fruits contain a substance called psoralen, which makes the skin sensitive to the UV rays that cause cancer in the sun.

People who consume more citrus fruits, especially orange and orange juice, have been found to be at significantly higher risk of fatal melanoma.

The British Association of Dermatologists (BAD) said people with a family history of skin cancer may be advised to avoid fruit juices in the future.

Spokesman Harriet Dalwood said: “Citrus fruits, especially oranges and orange juice, are widely consumed in the UK. Fruit juice consumption is increasing year by year.

“This study may help healthcare professionals better advise patients who have already established risk factors, such as a family history of melanoma, to reduce their citrus intake.”

The study, published by Indiana University and published by BAD, found that people who drank more than one glass of orange juice a day had a 54% increased risk of melanoma.

Those who ate more than one orange per day had a 79% increased risk.

Dr. Andrew Marley, Principal Investigator, said: “This study suggests a significant increase in the risk of melanoma with increased citrus intake.”

What is the warning sign?

The most common signs of skin cancer are Change to moles, freckles, or regular skin patches..

It is important to know the skin and normal skin so that you will notice abnormal and persistent changes.

Use a mirror or ask your partner or friend to check your invisible areas of your skin.

Here are five things to keep in mind about moles:

Symmetric

If the shape of a new or existing spot begins to change, it may be a sign of skin cancer.

It can grow very suddenly or change over time, but if it is asymmetric, it is advisable to have the GP check it.

boundary

Spots with irregular boundaries are a danger signal for skin cancer.

It may be a mole or mole you’ve had for years, and it suddenly has an interesting boundary.

Or you just developed a strange place.

Either way, take a look at your GP.

color

Many cancerous moles have different colors among them.

Or the existing mole may have darkened.

If you have spots of different colors, or if the moles start to darken, don’t risk it. Please consult your doctor.

size

In this regard, you are looking for a mole that will begin to grow.

You may not notice it at first, but after a while you may notice that it is bigger than it was at the beginning.

Mole that is getting bigger should be checked by your doctor right away.

elevation

Most freckles and moles tend to flatten against the skin.

If one of them suddenly occurs, it is a sign of skin cancer.

If you naturally have raised moles on your skin, it doesn’t mean that you will never get cancer, so pay attention to them as well.

Mole, freckles, or changes to normal skin spots are common signs of skin cancer, but there are other notable signs, including:

New growth or pain that does not heal

Itching and painful spots, moles, pain

Bleeding, scabs or scab moles or growth

Talk to your GP if you notice any of these signs. If you know someone who has any of these symptoms, insist on seeing a doctor.

Sun safety

“Some people may think that sunburn is a sign of good health, but there is no such thing as a healthy sunburn, in fact, from harmful rays,” said Michelle Mitchell, CEO of Cancer Research UK. It is your body that is trying to protect you. “

Karis Betts, Health Information Manager at Cancer Research UK, said:

“When the sun is strong, it is important that people properly protect themselves at home and in the distance.

“We look for shade, cover the sunscreen with at least SPF 15 and 4 or 5 stars, and apply it regularly to help people embrace the natural look and protect their skin from UV damage. I would like to encourage you. “

Professor Stephen Pawis, NHS’s National Health Director, said: Any precautions possible to protect your skin by wearing sunscreen and spending time in the shade, especially during the summer months.

“Diagnosing cancer as soon as possible is essential to people’s chances of survival. Therefore, the NHS’s long-term plan sets out ways to detect cancer early, including through genomic testing and rapid diagnostic services. “

Thousands more cancer patients will receive “Covid-friendly” treatment after the NHS extended its plans for at least six months yesterday.

The £ 160m initiative includes drugs that have less impact on the immune system and can be taken at home rather than in the hospital.

Since April last year, about 8,000 people have already benefited from “swap” treatment.

