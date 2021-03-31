FDA warns of public anti-fake COVID-19 vaccine sold online-UNTV News





Manila, Philippines- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public not to buy the COVID-19 vaccine, which appears to be sold online. Dr. Oscar Gutierrez, Deputy Director of FDA Field Regulatory Operations, said the COVID-19 vaccine currently in use is only issued by the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the country and is not commercially available. He emphasized that the EUA was issued for unregistered vaccines in public health emergencies and is neither a certificate of product registration nor a marketing authorization. “I’m convinced that vaccines sold online are counterfeit fake vaccines. They shouldn’t be patronized by anyone. Otherwise, they give criminals their money “I’m just giving,” Gutierrez said during a virtual press conference. FDA officials also said that legally approved COVID-19 vaccine is not available online. To date, only four COVID-19 vaccines have been granted with an emergency use authorization by the Philippine government. These are Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac’s CoronaVac, and Gamaleya’s Sputnik V. Gutierrez warned that the fake COVID-19 vaccine was contaminated with harmful substances that could lead to serious illness, toxicity, or death. He added that fake vaccines are similarly ineffective and give a false sense of protection. According to the FDA, finding a fake COVID-19 vaccine can be difficult, and the only way to tell the difference between a fake vaccine and a real vaccine is by laboratory tests. However, the general public can be aware of the following ways to find a fake COVID-19 vaccine. Counterfeit vaccines are not labeled correctly or at all

Expiration date is old or missing

Does not contain information on how to store the drug

When it comes to packaging, fake vaccine packaging appears to be poorly constructed or modified.

There is a spelling or grammatical error in the package or instructions

For vials, the counterfeit vaccine bottle may be dirty or scratched

The cap (plastic / aluminum) is dented or broken

The rubber seal is already perforated

For products that require dilution, the color may change or the solution may become cloudy.There is a foreign object in the vial The FDA said it has appointed regulatory inspectors to monitor reports of fake vaccines. Authorities said they are working with the World Health Organization, the International Police Organization, and other international groups to keep counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines out of the country’s supply chain. According to the FDA, if it turns out that you are selling a fake vaccine, you will be fined under the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009. “They actually violate the RA9711 or FDA Act of 2009 and are prohibited from importing, manufacturing, selling, transporting, advertising or offering to sell vaccines that are not registered with the FDA,” Gutierrez said. I am. .. Authorities have also called on the public to report to FDA individuals who provide or sell the COVID-19 vaccine online. – – RRD (with details from correspondent Aiko Miguel)

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos