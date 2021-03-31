New drugs may target proteins that promote breast cancer





Mammogram Studies suggest that proteins that help breast cancer tumors survive may be targeted by new types of drugs that have already been tested for other cancers. Known as MCL-1, this protein helps breast cancer cells survive by blocking their ability to die naturally. This process, called apoptosis, is the body’s way of getting rid of unwanted, harmful, or damaged cells. However, cancer cells can become specialists in avoiding apoptosis in order to survive. A new study from the University of Glasgow confirms that breast cancer tumors rely on MCL-1 to help them grow more aggressively. We also found that breast cancer stem cells, which are thought to be responsible for the spread of the disease and resistance to treatment, are particularly dependent on MCL-1 for growth and survival. Using a new class of compounds called BH3 mimetics that target the MCL-1 protein to “kick-start” breast cancer cell apoptosis and slow tumor growth, according to experts behind the new study. I can. Through studies in mice, they were able to show that tumor growth was significantly slowed by BH3 mimetics. BH3 mimetics have already undergone several clinical trials for hematological malignancies. Professor Stephen Tate, who led the new research at the Institute of Cancer Science at the University of Glasgow, said: “Our study further emphasizes the importance of the MCL-1 protein in breast cancer. “Because drugs targeting the survival function of MCL-1 are currently under clinical development, I say that MCL-1 acts on breast cancer by allowing cells to survive (as opposed to other MCL-1 functions). Our proof is important. “The next step is to determine the efficacy of MCL-1 targeting drugs in clinical development to treat breast cancer in combination with existing therapies.” The study was funded by the charity Breast Cancer Now in collaboration with the Scottish Government’s Chief Scientist Office. Dr. Simon Vincent, Director of Research, Support and Influence at Breast Cancer Now, said: “This understanding has allowed us to consider targeting proteins with drugs that have already been tested for the treatment of other types of cancer. “About 55,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the UK, so there is an urgent need to find new ways to treat people and prevent death from this catastrophic disease. “Therefore, more research is needed, and we hope that this research will lead to new and effective treatments available to people with breast cancer.” This study was published in the journal Cell Death & Differentiation.

