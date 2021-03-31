WHO reports have failed to resolve the “lab leak”.Theory about the origin of the pandemic

“Many people see it-it seems to make sense,” he said.

Since then, more information has been accumulated that the virus may have infected humans first after passing through animals, and the “Laborique theory” was usually promulgated by the president, who distracted from the administration’s response to the pandemic. It has been constructed as a political pastime, not as a serious scientific issue.

There is no consensus on where the virus originated, and far more scientists believe it originated naturally than to entertain the possibility that the virus came from the laboratory.

It was even more surprising when the WHO director said on Tuesday that his institution had not fully considered the lab scenario.

“However, [WHO] The team concluded that a leak in the laboratory was the least likely hypothesis. This requires further investigation and may require additional missions involving professionals. Said At a press conference to commemorate the long-awaited release report Regarding the origin of the virus, we concluded that the virus probably jumped into humans from infected animals.

Tedros has expressed dissatisfaction with the level of access the Chinese authorities have given to WHO. This is an unusually public accusation from an agency that has mostly begged Beijing.

In a recent interview, some members of the WHO team who flew to Wuhan to gather information lacked the expertise, resources, or authority to determine if the virus could have originated from the lab. I admit that I am doing it.

Labrique theory has not been proven, but Tedros’ openness was applauded by those who claimed that some circumstantial evidence pointed to Wuhan Lab as a possible source of information.

“Despite the incredible pressure on him and the WHO, making these claims is in the face of the Chinese government’s efforts to manipulate and limit the inspection process of covid-19 origin. It represented a bold defense of organizational integrity, “said Jamie Metzell of the National Security Council. A member of the Clinton administration’s council and the WHO Expert Advisory Committee. Open letter Demand further scrutiny of the Wuhan Institute of Veterans Affairs without being restricted by Chinese authorities.

Officially, the Biden administration is open to potential leaks in the lab. A State Department documentsAnnounced five days before Trump resigned and not withdrawn, the lab’s “several researchers” said they had covid-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, before cases of the first identified illness. “Since at least 2017, the institute has been engaged in classified studies, including laboratory animal studies, on behalf of the Chinese military,” claiming that he became ill.

A version of La Boliak theory imagines whether an infected worker unknowingly passed the virus to someone else in Wuhan, or the infected animal fled or was sold.

Laboratory officials said they did not have a sample of the virus, SARS-Cov-2. Shi Zhengli, a well-known coronavirus researcher at the institute, said no staff were infected and the Chinese military had nothing to do with the institute.

The WHO report states that there were no direct infections of workers, but does not recommend further investigation or further investigation into this or other topics.

From the beginning, WHO investigations were unlikely to find much evidence that the virus originated from the laboratory.

When an international Chinese joint team was convened in Wuhan on the final day of the Trump administration, their itinerary focused on exploring potential routes of transmission between humans and animals. Not a lab hypothesis.

I visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology for several hours, heard about the laboratory’s research and safety records, and was assured that it was not dealing with a virus closely related to SARS-CoV-2. A summary included in the appendix of the team and WHO reports.

After the trip Press conference, WHO leader Peter Ben Embarek, a Danish food safety expert, described the conversation with the lab staff as “long, candid and open,” and he made a short visit and a guarantee in China. He seemed satisfied.

“They are great for dismissing claims and providing answers to all questions,” he said, with some experts and U.S. officials hesitating to take the staff’s words at face value. I was surprised.

The level of interest of the international team in researching lab theory seemed low. This was because they saw Lab theory as a hoax of political motivation, because they thought the evidence was pointing in the other direction, or because they didn’t think the team had investigative powers (or proper staffing). Chinese laboratory.

Australian microbiologist and infectious disease expert Dominic Dwyer said he didn’t think he could rule out the possibility of a laboratory accident, but the team wasn’t ready to investigate the hypothesis. Emphasized.

“That’s right, we made a three-hour visit, and it was kind of managed in the sense that there were a lot of people there and we toured,” he said. “But we were able to ask questions and so on.”

Hung Nguyen-Viet, a Vietnamese expert on livestock and human health of the team, described the institute as “well organized in a nice lab”, where discussions with Chinese scientists are lively. However, he said he was supportive.

Hung emphasized that he spent time and effort investigating other hypotheses as the team agreed that lab leaks were the least likely route to the virus. To further investigate the hypothesis, “you will need another team and a range of people who really have the expertise,” he said.

The WHO report also suspects that the Wuhan Institute may have been experimenting with a virus associated with SARS-Cov-2 prior to its outbreak, which may have prepared it for accidental release. Also worked on.

In 2013, at the Sumie mine in southern Yunnan, China, scientists discovered the closest known coronavirus-related substance called RaTG13. It shares 96% of its genetic identity with SARS-Cov-2.

This is not close enough to mean that RaTG13 itself may have caused a pandemic. That 4% gap takes decades of evolutionary time to bridge.

Nevertheless, RaTG13 may be an important clue to the origin of the coronavirus. But strangely for some observers, lab staff first showed in article i how closely RaTG13 is associated with the new coronavirus.n Journal Nature At the beginning of 2020, they did not emphasize that it came from the mine. Also, in 2012, several miners who were tasked with cleaning bat droppings suffered from respiratory illness, and some claim that they have since resembled covid-19. Three people died.

Later a scientist at the Wuhan Institute Admitted The case of a sick miner “suspected that the patient was infected with an unknown virus,” initially attracted them to conduct an extensive investigation.

However, according to a new WHO report, laboratory staff said the illness of miners was “more likely to be explained by a fungal infection acquired when removing a thick layer of guano, or bat droppings.” I told the investigator.

The report does not elaborate on the proposal. It is briefly mentioned in one of the report’s appendices under the category entitled “Conspiracy Theory”.

On the other hand, there is more evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has emerged in nature.

“My view is that this is another example of a bat virus invading humans, either directly or through an intermediate host,” said expert Tony Schountz. Bat vector virus At Colorado State University.

When asked if a laboratory accident could be the cause of the Wuhan outbreak, Schountz said, “But you know, tomorrow I was able to win the lottery.” ..

Other virus experts have explained that the WHO investigation is sufficient. “I’m not particularly disappointed that they didn’t dig deeper into the Wuhan Institute of Virus Research,” he said. Joel Wertheim, Associate Professor at the University of California, San Diego. “I don’t think the idea deserves as much research as looking for the earliest cases.”

Wertheim and his colleagues paper The first case of covid-19, recently published in a scientific journal, may have appeared between mid-October and mid-November 2019, before a large cluster of cases related to the Wuhan seafood market. Suggested that there is.

In their model, Wertheim and his co-authors also found that the outbreak of the coronavirus was much more likely to fail, especially in rural communities where there was little connection between people. “It’s unfair to characterize this virus as the perfect vessel for human-to-human transmission,” he said. It seemed that more dense urban areas were needed for the pathogens to become pandemic.