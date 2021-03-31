See distribution of PACOVID vaccines classified by county

Three months after state-wide vaccination efforts, state officials are still struggling to shoot the arms of all Pennsylvania citizens equally.

As of March 26 (latest data available), more than a quarter of Pennsylvania residents in 66 counties had been vaccinated with at least partial COVID-19 vaccine. This does not include Philadelphia County, where vaccine deployments have been controlled primarily in collaboration with the federal and city governments.

State officials praise Pennsylvania’s vaccination program, but there are disparities in who will be vaccinated, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. In 16 counties, less than 1 in 5 inhabitants are vaccinated at least partially, while in the other 8 counties, about 1 in 3 or more inhabitants are at least once. I am vaccinated with COVID-19.

Dr. James Boyle, a physician at UPMC Pasavant, said: “Every county and every region has its own special problems or populations that require effort to access and obtain donors for vaccines.”

At the top of the list is Montour County, where a large amount of cargo was sent to Gaisinger Danville for distribution to other facilities, resulting in more initial vaccinations than residents at some point. As of late March, 42.8% of the county’s 18,230 inhabitants were at least partially vaccinated, and a whopping one-third (6,149) of the inhabitants were fully vaccinated.

At least one-third of the inhabitants of small counties such as Sullivan, Elk and Cameron are at least partially vaccinated, as are about one-third of the inhabitants of Allegheny County, the second largest county in the state. I am. Similar numbers can be seen in Lehigh County and Northampton County.

The story continues below the chart

Of the 10 counties with the highest immunization rates, half have at least 150,000 inhabitants. Conversely, of the 10 counties with the lowest immunization rates, only two have a population of over 150,000, Beaver and Monroe. Meanwhile, just over one in five residents of York County are vaccinated.

The biased distribution of shots in the arms has spurred the state to change the way vaccines are distributed, said Maggie Burton, deputy spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“The Ministry of Health is focusing on vaccination in every corner of Pennsylvania,” Burton said in an email. “Vaccine supply is very limited, but instead of giving very low doses to many different providers each week, we give a large amount of vaccine to fewer providers, which gives us more vaccine across the state. You will be able to administer. “”

By changing the way vaccines are distributed, Burton said, ensuring that at least 95% of states have access to vaccine providers within 2 miles in urban areas, 5 miles in suburbs, and 30 miles in rural areas. Become.

“This is a temporary shift in vaccine supply until it catches up with demand,” Burton said. “At that point, the vaccine will be available to all providers.”

According to local leaders, the lack of vaccines remains a problem for shooting weapons.

Back County Commissioner Bob Harvey said the county vaccinated nearly 30% of adults, but more can be done if the state vaccinates more. In terms of vaccination rates, the county is in the middle of the herd, but neighboring counties such as Montgomery and Chester counties are above average.

“Obviously, we want to vaccinate more people, and we feel that Backcounty isn’t receiving the dose it should have,” Harvey said. “Four vaccination sites went live on Tuesday and vaccinated more than 3,000 people. There is another site that can be launched immediately with more vaccines, and a sixth site will open within a few weeks. The sixth site also depends on the supply of vaccines. “

Currently, it is unknown how many times individual counties have been vaccinated. Some healthcare systems use a hub-and-spoke model to share vaccine doses among multiple vaccine clinics. Some clinics are in a different county than the one originally sent.

That’s what’s happening at UPMC, and Boyle said previously 31 vaccine providers were assigned each week. Now it has been cut in half and health officials have had to pivot to share resources across county boundaries.

According to Boyle, the health system is working to make more vaccines available to the Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties, which is one of the highest vaccination counties in the state. However, both Beaver and Lawrence are struggling. According to health officials, this could be due to resistance to the vaccine, but it could also be due to the availability of shots.

“There are 10,000 people on the UPMC Passavant Clinic’s waiting list, and 1,600 are from Beaver County,” Boyle said. “We are working to get more people vaccinated.”

Marion Callahan, a reporter for Bucks County Courier Times, contributed to this report. Daveen Rae Kurutz is a staff writer for the Beaver County Times. You can contact her immediately at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ DK_NewsData