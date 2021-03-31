You are vaccinated, so what do you need to know now?





Houston, Texas (KTRK)-To date, more than 1.7 million Texas people have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 20 million Texas people are eligible to be vaccinated. As the vaccine becomes more available, some people can’t wait to get it. But what if you do, and when it’s perfectly effective? Thanks to Dr. James McDavid, Director of Clinical Studies at Baylor College of Medicine, we are able to answer your vaccination questions. When is full immunity after vaccination? “The answer is, whatever the last dose,- [whether it] Is a second dose of Moderna, a second dose of Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson. From that point on, you’ll have to wait two weeks. About two weeks later, you should be fully vaccinated and benefit from all the vaccines, “McDeavitt said. He also warned that precautions should be taken even after being vaccinated. Related item: Breakdown of COVID-19 vaccine distribution by county “There are still concerns about new mutants. The current mutants are UK, Brazilian and South African strains. US vaccines are currently quite effective against these strains, so they are relatively effective. Protected. Except for them, for now, I would say you still have to be careful, “McDavid said. According to the CDC, what can I do now that I have been vaccinated? “If everyone was vaccinated, the CDC said it was okay to take off the mask and hug them and get closer,” McDavid said. What if you are vaccinated and no one else is vaccinated? “The CDC talks about small private gatherings. You can walk down the street to visit unvaccinated people in low-risk groups,” McDeavitt said. McDeavitt also recommends wearing a mask and maintaining a distance of 6 feet if everyone is not vaccinated. Related item: What if I lose my COVID-19 vaccine card? How important is your vaccine card? “I know the time, but keep it. I laminated it and pushed it into my passport to prevent it from being lost. It can be important when booking a ticket. At least probably when traveling abroad. It’s important, so I’ll definitely keep that document. “ When do you reach group immunity? “Remember that no one knows what this mythical herd immunity really is. People say it’s 65%, 70%, 75%, we really don’t know Hmm. We know how many viruses we have, so we know when we’ll get there. It will improve dramatically. ” He added that he expects to reach herd immunity in June or July. Follow Marla Carter Facebook, twitter And Instagram..

