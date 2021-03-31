“Long-haul carriers” find peace of mind after vaccination with COVID-19ExBulletin

An estimated 10% to 30% of people infected with COVID-19 do not fully recover, but have chronic symptoms. Currently, some of these “long-haul carriers” are getting relief after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

An estimated 10 to 30% of people with COVID-19 have symptoms that last for months. Scientists still don’t fully understand long-range COVID, but some people who suffer from it are finding relief in amazing ways. After vaccination, they feel better. Health reporter Will Stone tells this story.

Will Stone, signature line: It looks like she was 20 years old. That’s how Judy Dodd describes his life after being infected with COVID. She got sick a year ago when the first wave hit New York City. She survived, but never felt the same.

JUDY DODD: I go up the subway stairs every day for fatigue, headaches, shortness of breath. You have to stop on, remove the mask and breathe just to get some air in.

Ishi: Her long COVID symptoms improved slightly over time, but it was a pain. Then in January she received her first vaccination.

DODD: I was miserable for the next three weeks.

Ishi: Fever, malaise, dizziness-so bad that I even went to a cardiologist.

DODD: So people were talking for a few days with a pain in their arms.

Ishi: The vaccine seemed to exacerbate her long COVID. So when it’s time for her second shot …

DODD: Literally-I felt like I was walking to the guillotine.

Ishi: She went to the vaccine clinic, but it froze. A nurse sat next to her.

DODD: … and, as you know, we’re actually seeing some people who feel better after their second shot. really?

Stone: She was shot. The next few days were terrible-headaches, malaise. But then …

DODD: It was as if the sky had opened. The sun was out. I was like a new person. That was the crazy thing I’ve ever done.

Stone: And it stayed that way for over a month. Her energy is back. It makes breathing easier. Even her sense of smell has improved. Others with long COVIDs are also finding peace of mind after vaccination. And they were talking about it with Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University School of Medicine.

Akiko Iwasaki: That was when I really started to get excited because it could be a potential remedy for some people.

Stone: It’s not clear how many people this happened to. However, Iwasaki has begun research on collecting blood samples from people with long COVIDs.

Iwasaki: You can even correlate how much immune response they have with pre-vaccination, post-vaccination, and what has changed, and those changes with improvement in symptoms.

Ishi: Scientists like Iwasaki have several theories. One is that some people with long COVIDs cannot completely eliminate the coronavirus, and some parts of their body have virus stores or virus fragments. If that is true, the vaccine may boost the immune response to the virus.

Iwasaki: In fact, it removes the cause of inflammation, so it’s probably the easiest way to get rid of the disease.

Ishi: Another theory is that long COVIDs are like autoimmune diseases, where the body makes immune cells and ultimately damages them. In that case, Iwasaki states that the vaccine could shock the immune system and improve symptoms, but it’s probably temporary. All of these explanations may be true or not applicable at all.

Dr. Steven Deaks of the University of California, San Francisco is also studying long-term COVID. He was intrigued by these reports.

STEVEN DEEKS: It’s all biologically plausible and, importantly, it should be easy to test.

Ishi: But he doesn’t think the vaccine will help everyone with a long COVID.

Dikes: We think this is a lot of syndromes. I think these different treatments may work better in some versions of the syndrome than in other versions.

Ishi: After all, some Dikes patients actually feel sick and don’t get better after being vaccinated.

Dikes: And you can scientifically come up with an explanation of which direction it is heading.

Ishi: Researchers agree that this vaccine response could be a window to long-term COVID. Dr. Eric Topol has been studying long COVID at the Scripps Research Translational Institute. He says any lead is valuable.

ERIC TOPOL: There is no cure. Vaccines are the first real candidate treatment. But we have nothing. That is why this is a desperate situation.

Ishi: He thinks they will get more answers about how vaccines will help in the coming months.

