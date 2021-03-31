The CU Boulder study aims to determine if vaccinated people can be infected with COVID-19.





A study of students at the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) in Boulder, Colorado, aims to determine whether the Moderna vaccine reduces or prevents COVID-19 infection. CU is one of 21 universities participating in national exams. The National Institute of Health is funding a five-month study at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. Currently, more than 15% of the US population is fully vaccinated, but that does not guarantee a return to normal. Recently, clinical trials of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have focused solely on their effectiveness in reducing and preventing the severity of the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Medical professionals are still learning how well COVID-19 shots prevent people from spreading the virus. “There is some data available that show that vaccines are effective in reducing infections, and I would like to add that information to make that information clearer,” said CU’s Professor of Integrated Physiology. Chris De Souza says. This study focuses on the Moderna vaccine. CU Senior Olivia Parsons is one of the 12,000 students in the United States between the ages of 18 and 26 who participate in this study. CU wants to enroll 700 students in the exam. Volunteers are divided into two groups. Half receive Moderna shots and the other half wait 4 months. “I think you have to think about better than you and the general public. Yes, you are receiving a vaccine that is a big bonus, but the research that comes out of it affects so many people. “Gives Parsons,” said Parsons. She also had to register three close contacts in the trial. “Of course, if someone turns positive, we follow up on their close contacts and determine if those close contacts are infected,” says De Souza. Volunteers perform a daily nasal swab, are tested twice a week on campus, and have regular blood draws. “There are two main breakthroughs, one is the Moderna vaccine, which is effective for college students, and the other is to limit or prevent infection,” says De Souza. “If no one around you is infected, it shows us that the virus is effective in reducing infection.” The data also helps the general public decide whether to continue to wear masks and social distances. The results of vaccine infection studies are expected to be available by late fall or winter 2021. Research still requires student volunteers. For more information, please send an email to Covpnstudy @ colorado.edu.

