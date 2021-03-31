Australia is on track to get rid of the disease

In retrospect, Canfell sees five clear steps ahead of Australia in the world.

The first was screening. The cervix is ​​the gateway to the uterus and screening for abnormal precancerous cervical cells has been available since the 1960s.

By 1990, Australia had a strategy called the “organized approach,” says Professor Marion Savill, a pathologist and Secretary-General of the VCS Foundation.

“It was led by a dedicated team focused on three things: facilitating screening for all eligible women, having the best inspection quality in times when quality was difficult to maintain, and Keep a good record.

By 1991, Australia had taken the first clear step by introducing mass screening of women every two years. It is a huge and costly public health project, and within 10 years the incidence of cervical cancer has almost halved.

Extraordinary innovation

By 2016, the number of cases had decreased to 6 per 100,000.

Professor Saville says that by 2019, the cancer mortality rate has dropped by 55% since the introduction of the National Cervical Cancer Screening Program in 1991.

As it was unfolded, Australia’s extraordinary innovation was underway. In Queensland Ian Fraser And his partner, Jian Zhao, co-discovered the particles that enable the HPV vaccine.

By 2006, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Authority approved Gardasil, a vaccine to protect against HPV, and Professor Frazer was named Australian of the Year.

In 2007, Australia became the first country to develop a national HPV vaccination program. This was the second big step – adolescent female students were vaccinated before they became sexually active.

Women up to the age of 26 can catch up with jabs from general practitioners.

This vaccine protected against HPV strains 16 and 18 that cause 70% of cervical cancers. It also protected against strains 6 and 11 that cause genital warts.

Immediately the genital warts decreased. So was the evidence of precancerous cervical cells, and then, for the first time in another world, HPV infections began to decline.

Michael Douglas is famous for shocking the world when he declared that laryngeal cancer was due to oral sex. MCT

The evidence to support the vaccine is good, and in 2013 Australia took a third step and began giving jabs to adolescent boys as well. This is another world-first, preventing boys from spreading HPV and protecting them from genital warts and other cancers.

Through oral sex, HPV can cause cancer behind the mouth. It was made famous in 2013 by actor Michael Douglas. Basic instinct And Deadly charm..

He performed public affairs when he revealed that oropharyngeal cancer was due to the implementation of cunnilingus. He later changed his mind saying he really had tongue cancer and hid this diagnosis to protect his career. Civil servants said that millions of people knew the link between oral sex and this cancer.

According to Cancer Council Australia, HPV is today Oropharyngeal cancer, Development can take decades. It is also responsible for 90% of anal cancers and 35% of penile cancers. In women, 6 out of 10 vaginal cancers, and half of all vulvar cancers, can result from it.

The vaccine provided widespread protection for young Australians.

The fourth step was taken at the end of 2017 when Australia changed the women’s cervical screening protocol. Rather than scraping some cells from the cervix using a Papanicolaou smear and placing them under a microscope to check for abnormalities, the test examined the presence of intracellular HPV.

Much more sensitive, this test is used to detect the virus in women between the ages of 25 and early 70s. This is especially important for older women who have never been vaccinated.

Since they are relatively new, these tests had some communication challenges.

“For women and their doctors, knowing HPV-positive test results does not necessarily mean that women will develop invasive cervical cancer,” Canfell said. “But it will allow for appropriate increased testing and monitoring to manage her risk.

“In the pre-vaccination era, HPV was generally acquired by young men and women, but only a few people actually develop invasive cancer with advanced and persistent HPV infections. is.”

Australia is one of the countries with the highest survival rates after diagnosis of invasive cervical cancer. — — Narcissus Center Director Karen Kanfell

Most HPV infections resolve spontaneously and cause no symptoms.

This test can be “self-collecting” by women. It is still done primarily by medical professionals, but work is underway within the national program to enable more women to do it themselves.

This may help overcome one of the major challenges ahead. The old Papanicolaou stain test has kept many people away. For some, the speculum needed to do that was too unpleasant. For others, the test procedure was too invasive due to cultural and religious backgrounds.

The result is significant inequity in protection from cervical cancer in Australia, and structural changes in providing protection are needed and will continue to be needed. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders population suffers from the greatest inequality, and the incidence of this cancer and its resulting deaths is much higher.

Associate Professor Lisa Hope, an epidemiologist at the Australian National University, a Torres Strait Islander, Indigenous leadership, consultation and a culturally safe health care system will help address this issue. She believes that self-collection, coupled with trust and open debate, can give women proxy rights and facilitate management of this issue.

For the past two decades, Professor Deborah Bateson, Medical Director of Family Planning NSW, has provided screening to a wide range of people and advocated fair access to them. Co-author of the National Screening Guidelines, she says: New migrants and refugees with diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, women living in rural and remote areas. People of diverse genders, including people with disabilities, lesbian women, and cervical trans-gender men.

In 2018, Australia took the fifth step by making available next-generation HPV vaccines that offer a much wider range of protection. Protects against 9 strains of HPV. Seven of them caused 90% of cervical cancers.

Competition is now underway to identify and fill vaccination gaps. To achieve this, we need to understand why consent is not obtained, adjust strategies to address them, and improve access to vaccines.

Treatment of cervical cancer has also improved since the “organized approach.” Currently, this is one of the best-treated forms of cancer if detected and managed early.

“Australia is one of the countries with the highest survival rates, partly because of the availability of appropriate treatment and screening programs after the diagnosis of invasive cervical cancer,” Canfell said.

But other well-screened, high-income countries, such as Scandinavian countries, the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand, are just behind us.

In the United States, the projected timeline is within 20 to 30 years, but experts say this could be facilitated by the country achieving a higher screening range.