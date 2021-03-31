Guidelines asked when research highlights the threat of COVID aerosols

news

Cough can produce 100 times more aerosol particles than oxygen therapy, increasing the risk for healthcare professionals wearing surgical masks.

Research volunteers observed in replica perspec scones that exhale visible aerosols. (Image: included)



The debate over protection against aerosol particles in COVID-19 infections reignited: Queensland faces the latest COVID outbreak, Linked to two healthcare workers infected with the virus at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Now a new study has been announced anesthesia, Weighted the debate and questioned again National Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Guidelines..

It has been found that respiratory activity such as coughing and deep breathing can produce 100 times more aerosol particles than oxygen therapy. This states that research co-author Euan Tovey can partially explain why the proportion of ward staff is about two to three times higher. Higher rates of infection and hospitalization than those working in the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to Associate Professor Tovey, regular COVID ward staff Only needed to use drop protectionIncludes surgical masks, but those working in the ICU have access to more complete PPEs such as N95 and FFP3 breathing masks.

“The common cough and dyspnea in patients with COVID-19 produce far more droplets and aerosols than those treated with oxygen therapy,” he said.

‘Surgical face masks provide inadequate protection against aerosols and staff safety can only be improved by the wider use of special snug respirators. [N95 or FFP3 masks] Increased ventilation in the room. “

To carry out the analysis, the researchers built a new chamber that provided very clean air, in which 10 healthy volunteers sat.

Each participant was instructed to breathe into a large cone and perform a series of breathing activities such as breathing, talking, screaming, coughing, and exercising.

Then, while undergoing oxygen therapy commonly used for inpatients with severe COVID-19, pressure is applied first through a high flow of nasal oxygen and then through a snug-fitting face mask. The experiment was repeated.

The particles they exhaled were collected and their number and size were measured.

They found that while activities such as coughing produced up to 100 times more aerosol particles, they did not detect excessive aerosol particles during oxygen therapy, contrary to the recommendations of the guidelines. It seems that it has decreased.

“Respiratory therapies did not significantly increase aerosols, so these treatments should be widely available to patients with COVID-19 who need them,” Tovey recommended.



Research volunteers sitting in an aerosol measurement chamber during the sampling protocol. (Image: included)

Currently, the guidance on PPE is The Australian Commission on Healthcare Safety and Quality Those who directly handle possible or confirmed cases of coronavirus should wear only surgical masks, along with disposable gloves, a plastic apron / liquid resident gown, and eye protection. We recommend that you use the N95 / P2 mask only when you are performing a single aerosol generation procedure.

However, according to the lead author of the study, Dr. Nick Wilson of the Royal Hospital of Edinburgh, aerosols can avoid surgical masks designed to protect against large droplets, allowing healthcare professionals to pass through the edges of the mask. It becomes vulnerable to small particles that are inhaled. ..

“Our findings provide guidelines for better protection of hospital staff, patients, and all front-line people dealing with people who have or are suspected of having COVID-19. I strongly support the reassessment of the study, “said the author of a study from the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust.

Question to Professor Paul Kelly, Chief Medical Officer Wednesday press conference Whether he thought the current guidance was sufficient given the outbreak in Queensland.

“… I don’t know if it’s correct to say that someone who is directly involved in the care of COVID-19 patients is wearing only a surgical mask,” he said.

“But surely, the important thing is that the proper PPE is worn for the person using it: N95 or P2 mask, it is properly attached. And only the mask But there are other personal protective equipment and other protections that follow other procedures, so that’s really important.

“It is the responsibility of the healthcare facility itself to follow the guidance and protect its staff.”

Meanwhile, Professor Guy Marks of the University of New South Wales also contributed to the study, stating that the findings will affect a wider community.

“The production of both droplets, especially aerosols, from daily respiratory activity reinforces the importance of maintaining social distance,” he said.

‘[As well as] Ventilate buildings and transportation, go outdoors as much as possible, and use effective masks to protect against inhalation of the virus and reduce the amount of virus that spreads when exhaling.

To join the conversation, please log in below.

Aerosol particles Aerial transmission Coronavirus COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) PPE