Health
CPW identifies rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Garfield and Sawatchi counties – CBS Denver
(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is concerned that the virus will kill rabbits in 15 counties. Officials say cottontail rabbits are infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2.
Scientists previously thought that RHDV-2 was a disease of foreign animals that could not infect North American cottontail rabbits and hares. However, cases are currently being confirmed in several southwestern states, including Colorado.
RHDV-2 was first confirmed in Colorado in April 2020. On Tuesday, CPW announced new cases of the virus in Garfield and Saguache counties.
In Garfield County, a dog found a dead virus-positive cottontail rabbit. Authorities say RHDV-2 is not a risk for non-rabbit pets, but because of the risk of other illnesses, they are urging pet owners not to feed their carcasses. This virus has nothing to do with COVID-19.
To date, authorities have also found the virus in Adams, Alamosa, Custer, Denver, El Paso, Elbert, Garfield, Huerfano, La Plata, Las Animas, Larimar, Mesa, Prowers, Pueblo and Sawatchi. Both cottontail rabbits and jack rabbits are affected.
CPW said it was of particular concern about the diseases that occur in snowshoe hares and pikas. Authorities are asking residents to report three or more dead rabbits to CPW within two weeks. 303-297-1192.. For more information on RHDV-2 click here..
