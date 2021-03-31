A mysterious brain disorder in Canada.Everything you need to know

An unknown brain disorder caused panic in New Brunswick, Canada, after a series of cases with amnesia, hallucinations, and muscle atrophy were reported, according to the Guardian. People in the state noticed the disease after a memo was leaked from the state’s public health agency last week, asking doctors to look for symptoms related to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD). CJD is a rare brain disorder caused by an abnormally folded protein called prions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the unknown brain disease that has plagued Canadian healthcare professionals and officials.

1. State public health officials have been tracking 43 cases since 2015, when an unknown brain disorder was first identified, the Guardian reported.

2. State health officials told CBS News that 24 cases were reported in 2020 and 6 cases were reported in 2021. Authorities also associated five deaths with the disease.

3. Cases were initially associated with CJD, as some symptoms of rare disorders such as amnesia, vision loss, and inconsistent seizures are associated with it. However, the link has not been confirmed so far. “There is no evidence to suggest that you have prion disease,” said Dr. Arie Marello, a neurologist who leads the case investigation, according to the Guardian.

4. Symptoms of unknown illness include pain, cramps, behavioral changes, and between 18 and 36 months, the patient suffers from cognitive decline, muscle wasting or atrophy, and teeth ticking. Is said to develop. Some patients also experienced hallucinations.

5. Health officials have not identified the location of cases associated with unknown illnesses, but most cases are associated with the Acadian Peninsula.

6. Some researchers have also associated cases with environmental causes. Suspicious include B-methylamino-L-alanine (BMAA) and domoic acid, a toxin that can accumulate in fish, according to a CBS News report.