Covid: More effective use of face masks needed as a blockade lift, scientists say





Measures such as wearing a face mask or socially moving away from others need to be “strengthened” to unblock and maintain. Coronavirus Under control, the study suggests. Modeling developed by scientists at the University of Cambridge and the University of Liverpool used mathematical formulas to provide insight into how Covid-19 spreads in a variety of scenarios. Scientists have modeled on examples of “non-spatial” controls, including face masks, hand washing, social distance, and “spatial intervention”, including blockages and restrictions on long-distance travel. Students wearing face masks during lessons at the Outwood Academy in Woodlands, Doncaster credit: Danny Lawson / PA The treatise states: “Our results show that reducing spatial control without increasing non-spatial control at the same time inevitably increases the incidence by increasing the number of reproductions. “Alternatively, if the intensity of the non-spatial control intervention increases while the spatial control means are released, it is possible to keep the number of plays constant or even reduce it.” The modeling published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface resulted from a wide range of studies examining plant disease control strategies. Listen to the ITV News Coronavirus Podcast: Research author Dr. Yevhen Suprunenko, a researcher at the University of Cambridge’s Faculty of Plant Sciences, said measures such as face coverings that were properly used with vaccine deployment could help achieve better results. It was. Dr. Suprunenko said: “By using control measures such as face masks and hand washing more effectively, we can stop pandemics faster and prevent infections from vaccination programs. “This also means that we can avoid another potential blockade.” The hairdresser wears a face mask to protect against the coronavirus and cuts the customer’s hair at his store in Petralona, ​​Athens. credit: AP Dr. Stephen Cornell of the University of Liverpool and co-author of the treatise said the blockade may have a greater impact, but face masks and social distance are cheaper actions that people can take. “Measures such as blockades that limit the distance traveled by potentially infected people can have a stronger impact on controlling the spread of the disease, but at the risk of infection each time people mix. Reduction methods provide a cheaper way to supplement them, “said Dr. Cornell. Chris Gilligan, a co-author of the University of Cambridge’s Faculty of Plant Sciences, said modeling could help find better ways to deal with future epidemics. “Our new model helps us study how various infectious diseases can spread and become endemic,” he said. “This will help us find better management strategies and stop future epidemics faster and more efficiently.”

