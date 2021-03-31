A new coronavirus mutant with the E484K mutation detected in Arizona

Arizona has joined the growing list of US states carrying a variant of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Efrem S at Arizona State University. A study led by Lim confirms evidence of B.1.243.1 with the E484K mutation. Spike protein..

The E484K mutation is concerned about its ability to evade the immune response and reduce the neutralizing power of monoclonal antibodies. Their results show that the subspecies are spreading in Arizona and are beginning to cross the border between New Mexico and Texas.

B.1.427 and B.1.429 were first reported in California, and recent studies have shown the emergence of B.1.525 and B.1.526 variants in New York. It adds to other circulating coronavirus mutants first detected in Brazil, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The researcher wrote:

“We recommend careful monitoring of B.1.243.1 as a potential variant of interest based on mutation profiles, regional referrals, and evidence of phylogeny. This study is in public health strategy and response. It shows the need for continuous genome monitoring. “

The study “The emergence of SARS-CoV-2E484K mutants of interest in Arizona” medRxiv* Servers and articles have been peer reviewed.

Tracking viral variants

The team collected saliva samples from several counties in Arizona that were tested positive for SAR-CoV-2. They extracted RNA from 688 samples and performed genomic surveillance to look for mutants. Approximately 92.7% of the genome was successfully sequenced, 7.7% were B.1.1.7 variants, 33.5% were B.1.427 / 429 variants, and 0.9% were P.2 variants. An important limitation of this study was the low viral load of most genomes and high CT in the 1930s, which prevented the entire sample from being sequenced.

There were a total of 7 genomes with the B.1.243 mutant and the E484K mutation. This new mutant had 11 other unique mutations apart from those observed in the original B.1.243 strain with the D614G mutation. This included the peplomer V213G and E484K, a 9 nt deletion of ORF1ab, a 3 nt insertion into the non-coding intergenic region upstream of the N gene, and other substitutions.

Based on the mutation profile, the researchers gave the mutant containing this E484K the tentative name of B.1.243.1.

Appearance of E484K containing B.1.243.1 variant in Arizona, USA. (A) The mutations that define the B.1.243.1 lineage have been shown in the SARS-CoV-2 genome. Mutations are shown with reference to SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan-1 genomic position (NC_045512.2). (B) Global prevalence of B.1.243 parental strains from November 2021 to March 2021. The monthly number of B.1.243 cases (top) and the distribution by country (bottom) are shown. The average frequency for each country is shown in parentheses. Sequences from March onwards are underreported at the time of this report (shown by the dashed line). (C) Report on the incidence of B.1.243.1 cases from February to March 2021. Cumulative case incidence is plotted as a line graph.

B.1.243 Variant crosses state boundaries

Researchers used the GISAID public database to study the geospatial distribution of this new subspecies. They discovered the B.1.243 mutant, the E484K mutation had only recently emerged in Arizona, and 15 of the 17 sequenced cases occurred from February 1st to March 2nd.

A case of B.1.243 and E484K mutations was reported on February 24 in Houston, Texas, and more recently in New Mexico.

There were also two cases in which the B.1.243 strain independently achieved the E484K mutation. However, this variant lacked the 11 mutations observed in the new variant and appeared to be a dead end transmission event.

Researchers tracked variants down to a monophyletic clade within the 20A / B.1.243 clade. And the continuous branching from the variant shows that the lineage continues to diversify. “This suggests that B.1.243.1 is circulated and established within Arizona. In contrast, two B.1.243 cases with only the E484K mutation are phylogenetically established. Unlike the 1.243.1 clade, it confirms that it has evolved independently. “Write a research team.

Future outlook

While variants are beginning to move to other states, human behavior such as deciding to wear masks, social distance, and public policy measures can affect infection rates. They suggest that increased contact tracing and genomic surveillance are needed to measure the true range of risk of spreading this potential mutation of interest.

“Genome, epidemiology, and phylogenetic evidence indicate that the B.1.243.1 variant of interest is ready for emergence. These findings inform public health strategies, diagnostics, and healthcare. It demonstrates the important need to keep track of SARS-CoV-2 in real time to provide. Countermeasures and vaccines. “

Important Notices

* medRxiv Publish preliminary scientific reports that should not be considered definitive as they are not peer-reviewed, guide clinical practice / health-related behaviors, and should not be treated as established information.