Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women like me. However, it often takes 10 years to get a diagnosis.

My life can be divided into clear halves: the time I’m not in pain and the time I’m there.

It shouldn’t have taken 13 years to find that support, and it shouldn’t have been sick to educate myself.

From the outside, I’m always refreshing, celebrating with friends with a glass of wine, traveling around the world (pre-pandemic era), and executives producing national news programs. And those things happen. But what most people who see me don’t know is that most of the time it happens when I’m feeling some pain.

My illness, endometriosis, 1 in 10 people born in the womb is affected..And it takes on average 10 years to be diagnosed.. why? Because there is such a minimal knowledge of what the illness really is. March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. The calendar will change on Thursday, but it is very important to continue to focus on the disease for the rest of the year. Those who are suffering will have no choice but to do so.

The lack of knowledge begins with the definition. Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to that inside the uterus is found. Outside the womb.. Unfortunately, there is growing false information that it is actually the tissue that lines the uterus.The distinction is important because the disease needs to be treated as a systemic disease — because the tissue can be found. Anywhere from the lungs to the brainCauses complications from Renal failure for colon problems — Not just as a gynecological condition.

In my case, the pain started when I was 18 and went home from my first year of college in the summer. I remember the pain very clearly. It knocked out my leg and told my parents I couldn’t go to a family event. It was the first of many events that I had to miss because of the pain, as I could only express it as if the barbed wire had been stabbed many times.Pain is my main symptom Endometriosis can also cause severe malaise, Food intolerance, infertility, gastrointestinal problems and urinary problems, among the myriad effects.

When I went to the doctor, she told me that contraception would essentially cure me and suggested a drug called Leuprorelin, This is a commonly prescribed treatment.. It made my body look like menopause, and it was terrible. I stopped treatment because I wanted to feel more pain than experiencing burning during class in Arizona. Anyways, Hormone suppression treatment These are just band-aids that don’t deal with the real problem, the real illness.

Still, even the gynecologist’s governing body Contraception and hormonal suppression Start treatment for the illness. Even some surgeons have seen this dissatisfied. Because it leads to years waiting for so many people to be formally diagnosed or treated correctly.

It took me 13 years. A 13-year trip to the emergency room, seeing a doctor, and an IV full of painkillers. And every time the same response menu: it’s just a terrible menstrual cramp. Or the cyst is ruptured. And it has nothing to do with it. The clear message was that my illness could be treated with painkillers and other palliative treatments, but surgery was a fundamental step.

One of the complications is that images such as MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds very often don’t show the disease, as it applies to me. The only way to be formally diagnosed is through laparoscopic surgeryInsurance companies often consider it a drastic measure, as it is expensive and inaccessible to many. They classify as electives..

Every time I left the hospital or clinic, I was very frustrated. Why didn’t you do anything? How was it just to “watch” it? I felt so ineffective in so many different points of my pain that I resigned to live with it.

But that changed last fall when I endured debilitating pain for 13 consecutive days. I no longer accepted the situation, but empowered it through it. I was going to take control and regain my life. I was on a mission to learn as much as I could about treating the illness that was afflicting me.

At that time, I learned that so many patients with this disease did the same. They got information about their illness on social media and self-taught.It is included Nancy’s Nook Endometriosis Community, Taught me about various surgical techniques and gold standards of treatment.I learned it Hysterectomy is not a cure, not a pregnancy.. Both are what I’ve heard from doctors in the past. Both assume that endometriosis is just a genital disorder, but it is also a systemic disorder.

All I needed Excision surgery, advanced technology It cuts out the disease at the root. However, this is also usually considered selective and is not accessible to many.Gynecologists often perform Ablation surgery that burns endometriosis but does not cut it out, Means that the symptoms may persist.

March 1st day Endometriosis Awareness Month, Have undergone excision surgery. The cost is $ 7,000 (which would have been over $ 150,000 without insurance), which is a very low price. This price tag was added to the thousands of dollars I spent on other treatments, specialists, doctors and tests. Not many surgeons require professional-level skills. My surgeon took 20 disease specimens from multiple organs.

It’s been a month since the operation, and I’m very happy, and I feel great after a long time. I know that treatment is needed to support the symptoms I have as a result of this illness, but the debilitating pain is minimized.

Not for those who are suffering and say it’s just a bad time. Find a new doctor. Know that you are not alone. Know that it’s not in your head. Know that there are compassionate and compassionate providers who will not doubt your pain.

Not for those who are suffering and say it's just a bad time. Find a new doctor. Know that you are not alone. Know that it's not in your head. Know that there are compassionate and compassionate providers who will not doubt your pain.

You need to be more aware of the nasty illness An estimated 200 million people are affected worldwide.. The calendar has passed the endometriosis awareness month, but we will not stop educating others until we find a cure.