More fatal heart attack in young adults with systemic inflammatory response





A heart attack in a young adult can be twice as deadly as an inflammatory condition such as psoriasis, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis. It is the result of a study published today. European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.. At least 2% of people in Europe and around the world suffer from systemic inflammatory disease, which often affects multiple organ systems. Many of these systemic inflammatory diseases are caused by autoimmunity. Immune system attack itself. Psoriasis is the most common and causes red, itchy, scaly spots on the skin, which can also cause inflammation of the joints. Rheumatoid arthritis causes inflammation of the joints of the limbs and other organ systems.To Systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus erythematosus), the body can attack the skin, joints and kidneys, blood cell, Brain, heart, lungs. People with systemic inflammatory disease are at increased risk of heart attack. Inflammatory conditions can occur at any age, but onset often occurs in young adulthood.This was the first study to investigate the frequency and effects of inflammation disease While young heart attack patient. The study used data from the YOUNG-MI registry that enrolled patients who had a heart attack under the age of 50 between 2000 and 2016 and were treated at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. .. Researchers have identified patients with systemic inflammatory disease and compared them to patients without these conditions. Of the 2,097 heart attack patients under the age of 50, 53 (2.5%) had inflammatory disease. Psoriasis was the most common (64%), followed by lupus (23%), rheumatoid arthritis (9%) and other symptoms (4%). As expected, patients with inflammatory conditions were more likely to be female.They were also likely to have High blood pressure However, the rates of high cholesterol and diabetes were the same compared to those without inflammatory disease. During a median follow-up of 11.2 years, inflamed patients were almost twice as likely to die as non-inflamed patients. The researchers then compared the mortality rates of 53 patients with inflammatory disease to subsamples of 138 patients without these conditions. The two groups were matched for age, gender, and cardiovascular risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, smoking, hypertension, and high cholesterol. Patients with inflammatory disease were 2.68 times more likely to die during the 11.2-year follow-up compared to the corresponding group without inflammatory status. Research author Dr. Brittany Weber, a rheumatologist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, said: Other cardiovascular risk factors. “ Although aspirin and statins are recommended after a heart attack, this study found that patients with inflammatory conditions were less likely to be prescribed these drugs at discharge than patients without inflammatory disease. “I was surprised at this discovery,” said Dr. Weber. “Since these patients often take drugs that suppress the immune system, concerns about drug-drug interactions may be one reason. Systemic inflammatory disease is rare, so in this study The numbers are small and it is important to see this result in other similar cohorts. “ Dr. Weber said he needed tools to accurately predict the risk of heart attack in individuals with inflammatory disease in order to target preventative efforts such as statins. She states: “Current calculators used to determine prophylaxis eligibility generally underestimate the cardiovascular risk of patients with systemic inflammatory response syndrome.” About prevention method after the first time heart Attack, Dr. Weber Inflammatory state You should follow the same advice as the average person. She states: “Lifestyle behaviors such as healthy eating, physical activity, smoking cessation, and management of cholesterol, blood pressure, and diabetes are very important.” Several inflammatory diseases associated with stroke-related pneumonia For more information:

Brittany Weber et al., Association of long-term outcomes with inflammatory disease in young adults with myocardial infarction: Brigham Young-MI Registry, European Journal of Preventive Cardiology (2021). Brittany Weber et al., Association of long-term outcomes with inflammatory disease in young adults with myocardial infarction: Brigham Young-MI Registry,(2021). DOI: 10.1093 / eurjpc / zwaa154 Provided by

European Society of Cardiology



Citation: A young adult heart attack with systemic inflammatory disease (March 31, 2021) from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-heart-young-adults-deadly-inflammatory.html

