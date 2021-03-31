New studies show the risk of COVID-19 from aerosols to healthcare professionals

Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain



New research published in anesthesia (Journal of the Society of Anesthesia) Disagrees with the guidance that special aerosol prophylaxis is needed only when using oxygen therapy in COVID-19 patients, and if not protected from infectious aerosols, ward staff and patients I express my concern about safety. ..

The study shows whether oxygen therapy used in patients with severe COVID-19 produces large numbers of small respiratory particles called aerosols that can infect the virus and circumvent routine precautions used in the ward. The purpose is to find out. This study found that these oxygen therapies did not produce excessive amounts of aerosols and actually reduced them, suggesting that these therapies may become widely available.

The study also showed that respiratory activity, such as coughing and deep breathing, is a major source of aerosol particles, which may expose healthcare professionals to an increased risk of infection. Importantly, the authors found that the study produced aerosols measured using 10 healthy volunteers rather than patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The authors of the study are Dr. Nick Wilson (Royal Clinic of Edinburgh, NHS Russian, Scotland), Professor Yuan Tovey (University of Sydney), Professor Guy Marks (University of New South Wales, Sydney), and Professor Tim Cook (Scotland). )It is included. The Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust, Bath, UK) states that their findings can explain why the staff working in the ward they are wearing. surgical mask Infection and hospitalization rates are about 2-3 times higher than those working in the ICU where more complete personal protective equipment such as N95 / FFP3 breathing masks are used.

Researchers have built a new room that provides very clean air, where 10 healthy volunteers sit. They breathed into a large cone, and researchers collected the exhaled particles and used a dedicated machine called an “optical particle counter” to measure the number and size of the particles. In contrast to previous studies, researchers were able to collect almost all particles that were breathed, which allowed a clear comparison between respiratory activity and the amount of aerosol produced by oxygen therapy.

First, volunteers performed respiratory activities such as breathing, talking, screaming, coughing, and exercising, designed to mimic the respiratory activities of patients with respiratory infections such as COVID-19. This indicates that increased respiratory activity (such as coughing and deep breathing), which is common in patients with COVID-19, increases aerosols by more than 100-fold.

Volunteers then repeated the experiment while receiving oxygen therapy commonly used in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. First, the nose was oxygenated at a high flow rate (high flow rate nasal oxygen), and then under pressure through a face mask that fits snugly. (Non-invasive ventilation). Aerosol numbers did not increase and actually decreased during increased respiratory activity.

There is much debate about the role of respiratory particles in guidelines for preventing COVID-19 infection. Larger particles (larger than 1/200 millimeters) are traditionally called “droplets” and are considered to travel only 1-2 meters from an infected patient before falling to the ground. Aerosols are smaller particles (less than 1/200 mm) that remain suspended in the air for extended periods of time, spread further, accumulate in poorly ventilated spaces, are inhaled deep into the lungs, bypassing loose-fitting face masks. There is a possibility. Much of the current guidance is designed to protect against droplets, and aerosol-spreading infections are considered a risk only if caused by medical treatment. In this new study, volunteers produced up to 100 times more aerosol particles in activities such as coughing than during treatment with oxygen therapy.

This challenges the current guidelines that medical staff caring for patients with COVID-19 who are coughing and have dyspnea need only PPE to protect them from larger droplets. I will. “Splash protection” includes a surgical mask, but it does not prevent it aerosol Particles that are inhaled through the edge of the mask. The tight-fitting, well-filtered N95 / FFP3 respirator blocks more aerosols, but the guidelines currently only recommend these to staff caring for patients undergoing advanced oxygen therapy. I am.

Dr. Nick Wilson, the lead author of the study, explains: “More than 90% of the total number of particles produced by both activity and treatment was smaller aerosols. Aerosols travel long distances in the air, avoid loose surgical face masks, and are inhaled deep into the lungs. This raises concerns about the safety of people around patients with COVID-19. “

Professor Euan Tovey said: “The common cough and dyspnea in patients with COVID-19 produce far more droplets and aerosols than patients receiving treatment. oxygen Treatment. Surgical face masks provide inadequate protection against aerosols and staff safety can only be improved by the wider use of special snug respirators (N95 or FFP3 masks) and increased indoor ventilation. I will. Also, respiratory therapy did not significantly increase aerosols, so these therapies should be widely available to patients with COVID-19 who need them. “

Professor Guy Marks said: It is both for protection from inhalation of the virus and for reducing the amount of virus that spreads when exhaling. “

Professor Tim Cook concludes: “Our findings provide guidelines for better protection of hospital staff, patients, and all front-line people dealing with people who have or are suspected of having COVID-19. I strongly support the reevaluation. ”

For more information:

NM Wilson etc.Respiratory activity on aerosol production, non-invasive respiratory support, face mask effects, and association with COVID-19 anesthesia (2021). DOI: 10.1111 / anae.15475

