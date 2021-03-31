Glasgow’s Breast Cancer Breakthrough Suggests Important Proteins Can Be Targeted With Existing Drugs





Proteins that are found at high levels in breast cancer patients and help maintain tumor cell survival may be targets for drugs that have already been tested.

Grasgow scientists say that advances in “exciting” research can affect other cancers such as leukemia, cancers that affect the lungs, and glioblastoma, the most aggressive type of cancer that begins in the brain. It states that it has sex.

This study clearly shows that a protein called MCL-1 helps breast cancer cells survive and replicate by blocking their natural ability to die through a process called apoptosis, by blocking it. , Prove to rely on MCL-1 to help tumors grow more aggressively, the natural cell self-destructive function. Apoptosis can also play an important role in the prevention of cancer. However, cancer cells often evolve to circumvent this process. A new type of drug that targets the MCL-1 protein and has already been tested for several blood cancers, called BH3 mimetics, “kickstarts” breast cancer cell apoptosis and slows tumor growth. can do. The study also found that breast cancer stem cells, which are thought to be responsible for the spread of the disease and resistance to treatment, are particularly dependent on MCL-1 for growth and survival. Scientists said inhibitors are likely to be used as early as possible in combination with traditional therapies, including chemotherapy. stage When a patient undergoes surgery to remove a tumor. The study was led by Professor Stephen Tait and Dr. Kirsteen Campbell of the University of Glasgow Cancer Science Institute, and Professor Karen Blyth of the Beatson Institute for Cancer Research. Professor Tait said: “I work in the field of cancer cell death and there is a lot of excitement for this protein. It can be important in different types of cancer. “We are also currently working on glioblastoma. MCL-1 has proved to be very important in allowing tumors to actually develop there as well. “We are very much looking forward to it being a very broad and important protein. “Our main finding is to articulate the role of breast cancer in maintaining cell survival, which is a major function. “Usually, these drugs are tried in late-stage patients who have received other types of treatment, but I think they will be used early when patients undergo surgery for breast cancer. “There are drugs currently in clinical trials for use in multiple myeloma, a type of leukemia known to be dependent on MCL-1, but that’s great. Other types It can also be used for cancer. ” The study was co-led by Dr. Carsteen Campbell of the University of Glasgow Cancer Science Institute and Professor Karen Blyth of the Beatson Cancer Institute. “Another interesting finding is this stem cell theory in cancer. Even if the majority of cells are removed, the stem cells remain, causing them to repopulate and restore the tumor. Cursteen shows very well. MCL-1 seems to be very important in helping those stem cells survive. ” Although this study focused on mice, previous studies suggest similar results with human participants. Dr. Kirsteen Campbell has long-term examined samples from patients with the most deadly form, triple-negative breast cancer. Her study found that high expression of MCL-1 correlated with poor patient prognosis. Professor Tate said, “Based on this, I think it can be applied to humans. It’s not clear until the exam, but this is our idea. “I know that Cursteen is keen to focus on triple negatives because triple negatives are the worst type of breast cancer. “There is a great deal of interest in seeing this in lung cancer as well.” Dr. Simon Vincent, director of research, support and influence at Breast Cancer Now, who funded the research, said:: “About 55,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the UK, so there is an urgent need to find new ways to treat people and prevent death from this catastrophic disease. “Therefore, more research is needed, and we hope that this research will lead to new and effective treatments available to people with breast cancer. “We are very proud to have funded this exciting discovery, especially when we are all too aware of the serious impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has already had on world-class research. . ” Call Breast Cancer Now’s free helpline at 0808 8006000 for information and support.

