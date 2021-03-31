Dangerous coronavirus variants are causing havoc in parts of Europe.Experts fear the United States has the following possibilities:

A Dangerous coronavirus mutant Already causing havoc Other parts of the world And experts say it’s important The United States is particular about safety measures In the next few months, we will be able to overcome another surge and keep people safe.

Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm told CNN Tuesday night that the first B.1.1.7 mutant found in the UK is highly contagious and could cause more serious illness. And is rapidly infecting younger populations. Recent research It suggests that the strain may also be more deadly.

“If we can just put up with it, and if we can get enough vaccines from now to the summer, we can actually beat this,” Osterholm said. “But … we are impatient.”

This variant is already contributing to dangerous growth in other countries.

In France, where health officials warned last month that the variant was rapidly prevalent, more than 5,000 Covid-19 patients are currently in the ICU — the first time since April last year. Turkish officials report that the number of cases per day has been the highest since the pandemic began, and most of these infections were caused by the B.1.1.7 variant. In Canada, the strain causes more infections and hospitalizations, and authorities report an increasing number of serious illnesses, including younger patients.

Health leaders are concerned that the United States could move in a similar direction, as the majority of the population remains vulnerable to the virus.According to the report, only about 16.1% of Americans are fully vaccinated. data From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The US pandemic trajectory looks similar to many other European countries, including Germany, Italy and France,” said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky on Monday.

But It doesn’t have to be that bad.

“In the United States, how much it will open will be completely determined,” Osterholm said, saying that the United States is the only country that has relaxed security measures while the B.1.1.7 variant is widespread. Stated. “In a sense, we are creating the perfect storm.”

That could mean more lives lost, Osterholm said.

Governor says “no thank you” to hide mandates

Health officials, including Warensky, urged Americans to remain masked, stressing that some states may open too soon during times of crisis.

On Monday, President Joe Biden pleaded with national leaders to revive Mask’s obligations, he added. “This is not politics.”

Mississippi Governor Tateives, The person who lifted Masks for all counties were required earlier this month and were answered via Twitter.

“To be honest, with more incidents in New York and New Jersey, POTUS Biden wants Mississippi to reverse the course and restore Mask’s mission,” Reeves said. I have written.

“Thank you, President,” he added.

Also on Tuesday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Presentation He lifted the state-wide mask obligation and added that businesses are free to require customers to wear masks.

“I talked to many restaurant owners who would continue to demand masks in the restaurant for the safety of employees and patrons,” said the governor. “Respect and be careful that many companies continue to demand it while the mask obligation is lifted.”

Alabama Governor Kay Ivy is also planning to end the state’s Maskman date next week, a Governor’s spokesman told CNN this week.

“As Governor Ivy mentioned earlier, Alabama’s mask mission ends on April 9. We are making progress and moving towards personal responsibility and common sense, not endless government missions. “Spokesman Gina Maiora said.

More leaders relax restrictions

More leaders have also announced that they are relaxing their restrictions.

In Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards Said on Tuesday This week, some restrictions will be relaxed, including strict bar and restaurant occupancy restrictions. The state’s mask mandate remains valid, adding that in some areas of Louisiana, cases and hospitalizations are increasing, probably due to a variant of B.1.1.7.

“COVID-19 and its variants are still a major public health risk using vaccination, masking and distance tools, but we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. “Edwards said in a statement.

In California, 13 counties are moving to a less restrictive hierarchy, state health officials said Tuesday.State set Tier system This will help you determine how much you can open the county based on several indicators, such as case rate and positive rate.

Among those migrating to the less restrictive tier are Los Angeles County and Orange County, which are currently designated as having moderate risk levels.

Los Angeles County Health Authority Announced on Tuesday Assuming that the number of cases does not increase after April 5, some restrictions will be relaxed.

Bars that do not serve meals are allowed to open outdoors with certain safety measures, restaurants can increase the capacity of meals indoors, cinemas, retail stores and personal care services all increase capacity can do.

“There are many optimistic views,” Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at the county, said in a statement. “But we can’t relax our vigilance. Another surge here is dangerous and will stop the progress of recovery. We act to quickly implement measures to limit the infection. And these measures will set us back. “

About half of the elderly in the United States are fully vaccinated

Experts continue to warn until enough people have been vaccinated and protected from the virus to control the spread of the virus.

According to CDC data, about 96 million people have been vaccinated at least once (about 28.9% of the US population) and about 53.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

Follow Covid-19 vaccination

Data show that just under half (49.8%) of the country’s population aged 65 and over are fully vaccinated, and more than 7 out of 10 seniors in the United States are vaccinated at least once. I am.

National vaccine deployments prioritized older, higher-risk groups.Now all 50 states hExpanded or plans to expand vaccine eligibility For everyone over 16 years old.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is the only vaccine available to people over the age of 16, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are restricted to people over the age of 18.

Arkansas was the latest state present Vaccine eligibility in the state is now extended to anyone over the age of 16.