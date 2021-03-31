New association between high testosterone in men and increased risk of melanoma

Melanoma Skin cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, with approximately 16,200 diagnosed each year.And in the last 10 years, the number of male cases has increased Increased by almost half (47%).

A study funded by Cancer Research UK found a new link between elevated blood testosterone levels and an increased risk of melanoma skin cancer in men.Studies conducted by scientists at Oxford University Published in International Journal of Cancer..

Lead author Dr. Elena Watts said: “This is the first time we have seen a link between testosterone and skin cancer. We already knew that men diagnosed with melanoma were at increased risk of developing prostate cancer and vice versa. Was a clue that there could be common biological or behavioral causes, and this link appears to be the hormone testosterone.

“The next step is to see if this association is found in other studies. If so, learn more about why testosterone may be associated with the risk of developing melanoma in men. Examine you.”

The biggest study of this kind to date

This study analyzed UK Biobank data on testosterone in approximately 182,000 men and 122,000 postmenopausal women.

The researchers’ findings also supported a previously known association between testosterone and prostate cancer in men, and breast and endometrial cancer in postmenopausal women.

However, it is difficult to calculate how much time people spend in the sun, so determine if this new link is biological or if men with high testosterone spend more time in the sun. More research is needed to do this.

And iIt is also important to reproduce this study using blood samples from people of different ethnicities to see if risk estimates can be generalized as a sample. From UK Biobank Mainly from white Europeans ancestor..

However, if there is a direct connection, it can be used to identify men who are at particularly high risk and lead to targeted interventions. It can also provide information for public health advice and clinical practice.

Enjoy the sun safely

Almost 9 out of 10 Exposure to sunlight or the use of sunbeds causes (86%) of skin cancer cases in the United Kingdom.The risk of developing melanoma About 3 times higher People who get tanned only once every two years compared to people who have never been tanned. No need to peel – sunburns include redness or irritation, tenderness, or itching of the skin.

Tips on sun safety and melanoma symptoms In the UK, the sun’s UV rays are strongest between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm from mid-March to mid-October.

Consider protecting your skin: 1. Spend more time in the shade.

2. Cover with clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and UV-protected sunglasses.

3. And use at least SPF15 and 4 or 5 star sunscreen. Use generously, reapply regularly and use in combination with sunshades and clothing. Symptoms of melanoma skin cancer include:

• Changes in skin or nail patches

• New growth or pain that does not heal

• Itching and painful spots, moles and pain

• Bleeding, exudation, moles or scabs on crusts or scabs

• Other unusual changes If you don’t see or feel good on this list, talk to your doctor.

Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research UK, said:

“In the meantime, the blockade rules will begin to be lifted and we are promised to spend more time outside with friends and family, so we’ll all stay safe in the sun, especially if you burn easily. You need to continue. Spending time in the shade, covering with clothes, and using plenty of sunscreen all help protect our skin. Anyone who notices abnormal changes in the skin It’s still very important for anyone to contact their family doctor, and if it’s difficult to get an appointment, keep trying. ”