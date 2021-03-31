Optical illusions reveal how depression can change vision

have depression New studies suggest that the effects of some optical illusions are less noticeable.

Finnish researchers used small squares of the same color imposed on different backgrounds to test the vision of people with and without depression.

The depressed patient felt that the optical illusion displayed on the computer screen was significantly weaker.

Vision may be associated with information processing in the cerebral cortex, the outermost layer of the brain involved in sensation, perception, memory, and conscious thinking.

Scientists say that the cortical processing of visual contrast changed during a major depressive episode.

They add that this change is likely to be present in multiple types of depression and is likely to partially recover as the patient gets better.

The central squares of A and B are the same. The central squares of C and D are the same.Patients with depression did not feel much contrast in the central square compared to those without depression-thus, they generally had weak vision.

“What surprised me was that people with depression recognized the contrast in the images they displayed differently than people without depression,” said Viljami Salmela, an academy researcher at the University of Helsinki.

For this study, the researchers recruited 111 patients with unipolar depression, bipolar disorder, and borderline personality disorder with major depressive episodes.

Another 29 people without depression were recruited to act as controls for comparison.

The brightness of the small squares A and B is exactly the same, but the perception is different due to the different backgrounds. The darker the background, the brighter it becomes.Bright background reduces brightness

Participants completed two visual tests comparing the brightness and contrast of a simple pattern shown below.

The first test, “Contrast Induction,” consists of two squares labeled A and B, each containing a small square.

The large squares are different colors, but the smaller inner squares are the same color.

Therefore, A and B have exactly the same brightness, but because of the bright surrounding background, B tends to be perceived by the human brain as dark.

Depression affects 1 in 10 people at any given time Sometimes depression is normal, but people with depression can feel unhappy for weeks and months in a row. Depression can affect anyone of any age and is fairly common. About 1 in 10 people can experience depression at some point in their lives. Depression is a true state of health that people cannot simply ignore or “get out of”. Symptoms and effects can vary, but can be constantly upset, desperate, and disinterested in what you previously enjoyed. It can also cause physical symptoms such as sleep disorders, malaise, loss of appetite and loss of libido, and even physical pain. In extreme cases, it can lead to suicidal ideation. Traumatic events can cause it, and people with a family history can be at greater risk. If you or anyone you know thinks you have depression, it is important to see a doctor as you can manage it with lifestyle changes, treatments, or medications. Source: NHS Choices

The researchers found that the perceptual differences between the central squares A and B were similar in both groups.

In the second test, Contrast Suppression, participants see two more squares, including small squares labeled C and D.

Again, the central squares of C and D are identical and consist of vertical black and white lines.

However, the larger square is different. C has a vertical line, like a central square, and D has a horizontal square.

The square in the center of D tends to be perceived as thicker than the square in the center of C because the background on the same line of C, that is, the lines are aligned.

The background contrast is the same, only the orientation with respect to the central grating is different.

The researchers found that the perception of this illusion was significantly weaker among depressed patients than in control subjects.

“Because contrast suppression is directional and dependent on cortical processing, people experiencing major depressive episodes have normal retinal processing, but the normalization of cortical contrast is altered. It is suggested, “they said in a paper.

In addition, contrast suppression was reduced in patients with unipolar MDD as well. [major depressive disorder], Bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

Experts believe that identifying changes in brain function that underlie mental illness is important for better understanding of the onset of mental illness and how to develop effective treatments.

They are seeking further research on the changes in the processing of visual information by the brain caused by depression.

“It is beneficial to assess and further develop the usefulness of perceptual testing as both a research method and a potential method for identifying information processing disorders in patients,” Salmela said.

Perceptual testing can, for example, serve as an additional tool in assessing the effectiveness of different treatments as treatment progresses.

“But the differences observed are small and especially noticeable when comparing groups, so it is not possible to identify depression by visual testing,” Salmera said.

The study is published in Journal of Psychiatry and Neuroscience..