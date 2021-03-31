Endometriosis-what it is, what it lives with, and what to look out for

According to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, 2 in 10 women usually develop during the breeding season.

27-year-old Louise Bernard from Horsham has been suffering from endometriosis for nine years.

She states: “I was lucky that it took 6-8 months to be diagnosed. It takes an average of 7 and a half years to be told you have it, and it is only detected by laparoscopy. You can, and sadly there is no cure at this time. I am currently undergoing 5 surgeries and awaiting the 6th surgery. “

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9489%;"/> Louise

The NHS website lists lower abdominal or back pain (pelvic pain) as the main symptom. This usually gets worse during menstruation. Pain during menstruation, pain that stops normal activity, pain during or after sex, pain when peeing or pissing During menstruation, peeing during menstruation feels sick, constipation, diarrhea, blood mixed, It makes pregnancy difficult.

Symptoms of Louise include abdominal pain across the stomach and lower back, severe cramps and sharp pain, loss of appetite, nausea, and malaise.

Throughout March, Louise exercised daily, taking 10,000 steps, raising funding and awareness of endometriosis.

She states: “My exercise could be dancing, running, exercising on the Nintendo Switch, or training Joe Wicks. Anything that moves you.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0000%;"/> Dr. Schridatta

“The changes you can make to raise awareness and money are incredible! It’s not just a month to talk about your condition every day. When something goes wrong, girls and women are scared. I don’t want you to speak up. Painful times, fatigue, abdominal pain and other weather.

“Symptoms vary, but they can all be related to endometriosis. All you need to do is share your story so that someone doesn’t feel lonely or have them go to your doctor. Consciousness is the key to finding a symptom and letting it speak more.

“The community and support you have right now is great, and I want people to know that this doesn’t define you! It doesn’t define me 100%.”

Dr. Shree Datta is a gynecologist at INTIMINA, a brand dedicated to breaking the intimate well-being and taboo of women, shedding light on the disease.

She explains that endometriosis is a condition in which endometrial tissue (usually the tissue that lines the uterus) is found outside the uterus (abdomen, ovaries, etc.). There are several theories as to why this happens, but it cannot explain why cells plant themselves outside the uterus.

She added: “It can be very difficult to live with endometriosis. You may be one of the lucky people with asymptomatic endometriosis, so you are asymptomatic. Wander around the world without even knowing what is happening inside.

“But some symptoms can occur. You may think that these symptoms are fairly typical and that every woman feels at least one of them at some point in her life. Hmm. That’s why it’s difficult to diagnose.

“Since the symptoms of endometriosis are not specific, there are many undiagnosed cases and many women suffer in silence. Some women experience mild symptoms, In severe endometriosis, women may experience pain between periods and, in the minority, may affect fertility.

“Note that the severity of pain may not reflect the severity of endometriosis.”

Treatments for this condition include analgesics such as ibuprofen and parasetamol, hormonal and contraceptives including compound pills, contraceptive patches, endometriosis (IUS), drugs called gonadotrophin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analogs, and excision surgery And so on. Surgery to remove patches of endometriosis tissue and remove some or all of the organs affected by endometriosis (such as surgery to remove the uterus (hysterectomy)).

Louise uses painkillers to take cocodamal, anti-illness tablets, and bowel medications to control her symptoms.

She states: “On a really painful day, sadly I have to reach for morphine.

“Endometriosis can be debilitating and the pain is taken over at unexpected times. There is really no warning.

“All of these suppress and repel my symptoms.

“But I love the bath. The heat really helps and I’m targeting all those areas. I use a cooling pad from a company called BeYou and hug a hot water bottle. Good rest is important to me. If you need to sleep and spend the weekend on the couch, do it. It’s very important to listen to your body. “

The NHS states that the cause of endometriosis is unknown.

He adds that some theories have been proposed, including: Genetics – This condition tends to occur in families and affects people in certain ethnic groups more than others. Retrograde menstruation – When part of the endometrium flows up through the fallopian tubes and is implanted in the pelvic organs rather than leaving the body for a period of time. Immune problems, the body’s natural defenses against disease and infection, endometrial cells that spread throughout the body in the bloodstream and lymphatic system, and a series of tubes and glands that form part of the immune system.

“But none of these theories fully explain why endometriosis occurs, but the condition can be caused by a combination of different factors.

For those who think they may have endometriosis, Louise’s advice is to go to your GP, write down all the symptoms you have, and visit the Endometriosis UK website for some. Is to get the guideline of.

She added: “If you’re not happy, keep pressing. If you find this useful, ask for another GP.

“While you’re doing this, there’s a great lady on social media who has your back.

“Just click #endometriosis on Instagram to access many women like me. Search for endometriosis on Facebook and you’ll be taken to a support group.”

“If you don’t know where to go, I hope this helps. If you feel a little lonely, I hope you don’t.

“All donations are useful. You don’t know what you can really do by simply sharing your post or talking to family and friends.