Your immune system evolves to fight coronavirus mutants

The discovery of a coronavirus variant that causes a pandemic has raised many concerns. May be more infectious than the original.. But now scientists are beginning to find signs of hope on the human side of this microbial-host interaction. By studying the blood of COVID survivors and vaccinated people, immunologists remember past infections and some of the immune system cells that respond to them Their own ability to change against viral mutations.. This means that the immune system may have evolved in a unique way. Variant processing..

“In essence, the immune system is ahead of the virus,” says Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University who has done some recent research to track this phenomenon. The new idea is to maintain a reserve of antibody-producing cells in addition to the original cells that responded to the initial invasion by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Over time, some reserve cells mutate to produce antibodies that better recognize new viral versions. “Basically, it’s a really elegant mechanism that has evolved to handle things like variants,” says Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington who wasn’t involved in Nussentsweig’s work. It remains to be seen if there are sufficient of these cells and their antibodies to provide protection against shape-changing SARS-CoV-2.

When the pandemic reached its first peak in New York City last April, Nussentsweig and his colleagues took action and began collecting blood from COVID survivors. With early disturbing reports of reinfection and antibody decline, scientists wanted to understand how long the immune system could sustain its ability to respond to new threats. They took blood samples from people infected with SARS-CoV-2 one month and six months after infection. What the scientists found was somewhat encouraging. Blood collected at a later date had low levels of circulating antibodies, which makes sense as the infection was resolved. And the level of antibody-producing cells called memory B cells remained constant or even increased over time in some people. After infection, these cells hang in the lymph nodes of the body and maintain their ability to recognize the virus. When a person is infected a second time, memory B cells are activated and produce antibodies rapidly, preventing the virus from causing a second serious infection.

In a follow-up test, Rockefeller scientists cloned these reserve B cells and tested antibodies against a version of SARS-CoV-2 designed to appear to be one of the new variants. (The virus is incapable of replicating and is safer to use in the laboratory.) The virus has specific mutations in the peplomer, which is part of the coronavirus that attaches to human cells. It was genetically manipulated like this. The mutation mimicked some of the currently discovered variants of concern. When researchers tested reserve cells against this mutant virus, they found that some cells produced antibodies that grommed the mutant spike protein, even though these spikes were different from those of the original virus. saw. What this means is that the antibodies have changed over time to recognize the characteristics of different viruses.The study was published in Nature In January. “This treatise shows that the immune response is actually evolving. There are some dynamic changes during this period,” says Nussenzweig.

Recently, he and his team tested 6-month-old B cell clones against other engineered viruses that more closely mimic the mutants of concern, such as B.1.351.This variant Contains a series of mutations called K417N, E484K, N501Y..In a preliminary study posted online on March 8, researchers have discovered a subset of the antibodies produced by these cells, which have not yet undergone peer review. Showed improved ability to recognize and block these highly mutated variants..

This phenomenon can be explained by a process called “somatic hypermutation”. This is one of the reasons why the immune system can make up to 1 trillion different antibodies, even though there are only about 20,000 genes in the human genome. During the months and years after infection, Memory B cells hang out in the lymph nodes and those genes that encode antibodies acquire mutations. Mutations result in more diverse antibody sequences with slightly different configurations. Cells that make very good antibodies to neutralize the original virus are the main line of defense of the immune system. However, cells that make slightly differently shaped antibodies, and cells that do not catch the invading pathogen so tightly, are also retained around.

That kind of hoarding has long made immunologists mysterious. Why does your body hold second-rate B cells? Perhaps Pepper says he does so because the cells may be better at responding to closely related viral versions that may pop up. The virus has been infecting the host for millions of years, and variants are not a new phenomenon. To keep the host alive, the immune system must have evolved mechanisms to catch up, and these reserve corps-some of producing antibodies that may better match new viral versions-helped. .. Basically, in the life-and-death fight against viruses, it’s good to have a backup.Pepper released results showing that people who recovered from COVID had evidence Increased memory B cell mutations after only 3 months..

Shane Crotty, an immunologist at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, says the backup idea is a good one. “Memory B cells are an attempt by the immune system to create their own mutants as a countermeasure against potential viral mutants in the future,” he says.In a study published in Science In February, Crotty and his colleagues showed that patients had varying degrees of immune response to the virus 5-8 months after infection, concluding: Most people can have a lasting response.. “Your immune system creates a library of memory B cells that aren’t all the same, so they can recognize things that aren’t potentially the same,” says Crotty.

But are these reserve antibodies sufficient and sufficient to neutralize the new virus version to protect us? The answer to this question is still unknown, but it may be a timing issue. Laura Walker, an immunologist at Adagio Therapeutics in Waltham, Massachusetts, recently said Scientific immunochemistry After 5 months, it shows about a tenth reduction in the ability of circulating antibodies to neutralize the virus. However, like the Nussenzweig team, she and her colleagues have discovered the existence of a persistent memory B cell population. Walker’s group cloned various Memory B cells and tested antibodies against the mutants. She says the mutant was able to evade many antibodies, but about 30 percent stuck to the new virus particles. This means that B cell reserves may be able to initiate new infections before increasing antibody production. However, even if the virus gets off to a good start and infection can occur, the B cell response can limit it and provide protection against serious illness. “The question is whether it’s enough, but I’m not sure yet,” Walker says. However, “Your antibody titer, even if low, should prevent the worst, such as hospitalization or death.”

Escape from severe COVID may also be assisted by T cells, another line of immune system defense. These cells do not track pathogens directly, but their subclasses seek out infected cells and destroy them. According to immunologists, T cells take a rather crude approach to recognizing pathogens and, unlike the high spike-specific nature of B cells, respond to fragments from different parts of the virus. .. -shift.so Survey Released March 1, unpeer-reviewed, Crotty and Alessandro Sette also tested T cells in people exposed to SARS-CoV-2 naturally or by vaccination at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology. did. Their T cell response was not attenuated by the mutant.. Sette states that the weakened B-cell response can cause the virus to gain a foothold, while the activity of T cells can prevent the virus from rampant throughout the body. “In a scenario where the infection is not prevented, there can be a T cell response that can regulate the severity of the infection,” he says.

Over the next few months, researchers will use newly developed gene sequencing tools and cloning techniques to track these cells and track their response to mutants and new vaccines. These methods provide immunologists with the new ability to monitor the spectrum of population responses to a wide range of infections in real time. It’s an amazing window to the human immune response, “says Nussenzweig.

