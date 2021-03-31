Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is said to provide strong protection in adolescence

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is highly effective in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years, and is probably even more effective than adults, the two companies reported Wednesday. No symptomatological infections were found in vaccinated children in recent clinical trials, the drug company said. The children showed a strong antibody response and had no serious side effects.

If the findings hold up, it could speed the return of millions of American families to normal. With regulatory approval, junior high school, high school, and elementary school students can start vaccination before the start of the next school year.

The two companies published their results in a news release that did not include detailed test data, but have not yet been peer-reviewed or published in scientific journals. Still, the news attracted praise and excitement from experts.

Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University, said: If the vaccine performance in adults was A plus, the result in children was “A plus plus”.