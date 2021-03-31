Breakthrough Case: 97 vaccinated Aida Juan have been tested positive since then





Since then, just under 100 people vaccinated with COVID-19 have been tested as virus-positive.

The state’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that 97 vaccinated residents have tested positive since receiving their dose and booster immunity. Of the approximately 274,000 fully vaccinated Idahoans, 97 cases represent just over three-hundredths of one percent of the population.

“There is no 100% vaccine. Some people get vaccinated and get COVID,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn.

Of these cases (called “breakthrough cases” by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), about half have no symptoms and the other half report mild to moderate symptoms. I am reporting.

Three were hospitalized and all three suffered from an existing condition that made them more susceptible to serious illness. No one died.

“There are two things we are looking for,” Hahn said. “The number of people infected with COVID (after vaccination) has dropped significantly. We believe this has happened, but not so many. Second, they are not so seriously ill. Let’s, in the case, we probably want to see from those who have been diagnosed … many of them are asymptomatic. “

Of the 97 cases, 51 were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine and the rest were vaccinated with Modana.

The announcement will be made after Friday in a wave of state agencies across the country that allow similar outliers. The CDC collects data on groundbreaking events in the United States. Governor Brad Little said Idaho should not influence the progress made to immunize herd immunity.

“The only real concern we have is the change in infection rates in the state and its increase or decrease,” Little said in another conference call on Tuesday. “But if you look at the map of the United States, that’s happening in many states. It feels pretty good where we are now. It feels much better to have 70% or 80% of the population vaccinated. But there are plans to get there. “

Its 70-80 percent threshold hasn’t reached anywhere. Of the 1.8 million people in Idaho, 273,535 are fully vaccinated, accounting for more than 15 percent of the population. Due to the slowdown in dose administration, Little released the vaccine on April 5 to all Idahos 16 years and older. Panhandle Health released the vaccine eligibility to all North Aidaho residents over the age of 16 on March 24.

Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health, said Tuesday that 100,000 people are currently on the state’s waiting list, about half already scheduled and the other half awaiting specific qualifications. Said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Idaho’s overall positive rate was slightly above the benchmark target of 5%. Incidence rates in the five counties, all of which are skyrocketing in eastern Idaho, approached or exceeded 25%. However, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Kootenai County, one of the five counties of Panhandle Health, has begun full vaccination and the positive rate has dropped to 3.5%.

He expressed little pride in how Ida Juan survived the COVID-19 pandemic, marking more than a year since his first stay-at-home order on March 25, last year.

“I’m trying to think of a place a year ago,” he said. “I remember that much of what I said a year ago was’I don’t know what I don’t know.’There are many things we know, but there are still some things we don’t know.”