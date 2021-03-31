Ann Arbor athletes and parents are increasingly frustrated with the suspension of spring sports

Ann Arbor, Michigan-Autumn and winter according to the COVID-19 protocol did not always have good team morale, but senior Matthew Glia of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School knew that this spring would be better than last year. He said he was happy to be able to take safety measures.

The season for the Pioneer baseball team was canceled last spring due to the spread of COVID-19.And now, the decision of Ann Arbor Public School Pause spring sports Glia and his teammates are wondering why the short end of the stick is back.

“It’s our escape to normal that makes us feel happy as if life was a pre-COVID era,” Grier said. “It’s definitely a difficult time to get through, especially when the outlet is robbed of us. We followed all the protocols and did exactly what they asked for. And now we play I’m not, I’m not practicing. That’s definitely one of the things we feel lacking. “

The AAPS decision to suspend spring sports practice and competition from March 27 was made in consultation with the Washtenaw County Health Department, said Paul De Angelis, executive director of high school education at AAPS.

This decision indicates that the district will suspend the sports season for the third consecutive year in 2020-21 due to COVID-19.

The suspension did not affect the winter sports teams competing in state tournaments. This move has been questioned by both parents and student athletes.

“Winter sports were able to finish the season and baseball lost the entire season last year thanks to COVID,” said parent Nancy Corassanti, who parents of the Pioneer baseball team during the winter at Ipsilanti’s indoor facility. He said he paid to practice all the time. It was not allowed to use the school gym for off-season training.

“I’m only talking about baseball, but these kids have been punished for the second year in a row. They’re just ridiculous. I’d like to know why. That’s not right. . “

According to Ann Arbor Public School Superintendent Genis Swift, COVID-19 is still competing in winter sports such as swimming and basketball, given that the COVID-19 test was conducted prior to state and regional participation. It makes sense to allow some student athletes to complete the season.

However, the number of COVID-19 cases associated with athletic teams increased from 18 last weekend to about 30, and is “widely distributed throughout schools, teams, and communities,” Swift said. I will.

“It’s important not to fall into a blame situation during the season,” Swift said. “There are a lot of students who are multisport athletes. It wouldn’t have been possible in a healthy and safe way to make decisions in sports. Especially in socializing between schools and teams, as much as all real applications. It’s not clean. “

From Monday and Tuesday, April 5-6, all high school athletes will participate in rapid antigen testing at the request of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan High School Athletic Association, according to Swift.

By testing about 1,500 student athletes, Swift said, AAPS can get a “baseline” to inform decisions about the next steps in the spring sporting event. There will also be further talks with the Washtenaw County Health Department, she said.

In general, the district wants to stabilize and reduce the number of positive COVID-19 cases across the athletic team, Swift said.

“These students are the epitome of macros,” Swift said. “We are looking for decline in both sports and the community, and we can feel safe. Indeed, the fact that spring sports are outdoors keeps people safe and participates. It gives us a much better opportunity to be able to do it. “

According to Ruth Clout, Deputy Health Officer of Washtenaw County, cases of COVID-19 are increasing under the age of 19, and cases are spreading “proportionally” among elementary, junior high, and high school students.

Although various factors work in the cluster of cases, the common thread observed among the younger age groups was attendance at social gatherings, Sauerkraut said.

“The truth is that many children who play together in a team are social friends,” Clout said. “Some households are very careful about social activities, while others are not.”

Meanwhile, Glia said the Pioneer baseball team was stuck. The team is not allowed to organize practice with the coach, but some players are gathering for their practice on the side because there was no positive test on the team.

Encouraging results from future tests may help bring players back to the field, but Glia isn’t prepared for the team with just two diversity exercises under its belt. I said I was feeling. He said he thinks the district acted with due care when faced with a difficult decision, but wonders if this latest decision to suspend spring sports is too cautious. ..

“I think the attention is reasonably good, but I feel overly cautious here. It’s been working hard all year long in and out of the field to stay safe and prepare for the season. It affects people who have been affected, “he says. Said. “In general, I feel it’s just an overkill of power.”

