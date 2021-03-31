A diet high in processed meats can shorten your life





Wednesday, March 31, 2021 (HealthDay News)-What sausages are you going to enjoy? You may want to put it for something healthier. A new study found a link between eating small amounts of 150 grams (a little over 5 ounces) of processed meat per week and being at high risk for majors. Heart disease And death. But not all meat is bad. The study, which includes data from 21 countries, found that eating up to 250 grams (a little less than 9 ounces) of raw meat per week, even lean meat, is neutral for cardiovascular disease. Hot dogs, cold cuts, baconDo you think you are very unhealthy? “We believe this may be the result of food preservatives, Food additive The colors are different when compared cholesterol And Saturated fat The untreated and treated ones are very similar, with differences in food additives, colors and nitrates, “says a study from the Institute for Population Health at McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences in Ontario, Canada. According to research author Mahshid Dehghan. Most historical evidence of meat intake and health outcomes comes from studies conducted in North America, Europe, and Japan. Studies show that the amount and variety of meat consumed in these regions differs from other parts of the world, including South Asia and Africa. Join PURE, a long-term study that tracks the diet and health of more than 164,000 people in countries, including low-income, middle-income, and high-income earners. This survey was started in 2003. It uses a food intake frequency questionnaire. Researchers have also collected other health data. In this study, the raw lean meats were beef, mutton, veal, and pork. Poultry contained all birds. Processed meat is meat that has been salted, hardened, or processed with food preservatives or additives. Studies have shown that the increased risk also occurred with small amounts of processed meat. “I think it’s about two servings a week. Medium-sized sausages weigh about 75 grams. Taking two sausages a week increases this risk,” Dehghan said. “The message of our research is that we are actually limiting consumption. Sometimes it is a very limited amount and we do not consume it very often.”

