Beaumont is asking visitors to present their vaccination card due to the proliferation of COVID-19 cases





To visit a loved one at Beaumont Hospital, you need to prove that you have been vaccinated COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection).. The hospital system announced on Wednesday that a fully filled vaccination card and photo ID are required to visit the patient. The second vaccination should be given 14 days before the person is considered fully vaccinated and can be visited. Card photos are also allowed. John Foxx, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beaumont, said: “But we recognize that recovery is better when the patient is close to a loved one, so balance safety and caring family support as you survive the pandemic. I am working hard.” A COVID-19 vaccination card is required to visit Beaumont patients. The hospital reinstated visitor restrictions last week as cases began to recover. read: Beaumont Hospital Revives Visitor Restrictions From February 28th to the present, Beaumont has seen a surge in the number of suspected cases of COVID-19 from 128 to over 500. As Michigan sees, hospitals have also expanded their COVID-19 units. Rapid increase in case of virus.. Dr. Nick Gilpin, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology at Beaumont Health, said: “The expansion of COVID-19 units on the site is the result, and we are working hard to provide the best care in the region.” More: Michigan COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Increase As Vaccine Eligibility Expands The hospital remains open for patients with other problems unrelated to COVID-19. A mask is required for everyone at all Beaumont Hospitals. If you have been vaccinated but do not have a vaccination card, you can request one from the vaccination site. If that is not an option, each state’s health department keeps a record of vaccinations. Michigan Care Improvement Registry.. Vaccine providers must provide vaccination records to the state vaccination system within 72 hours. For those vaccinated outside Michigan, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a central list of states. Vaccination and information system..

