Promising Pfizer Results for Children’s Coronavirus Vaccine





Good news about teen vaccines In clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Highly effective The two companies said Wednesday that they targeted adolescents aged 12 to 15. In this study, vaccinated children were not infected, and the vaccine produced stronger antibody responses in children than in young adults. The children did not experience any serious side effects. If the findings are maintained, young teens and pre-teens may soon be able to roll up their sleeves and start taking selfies with a biceps band-aid. The findings have not yet been peer-reviewed and have not been published in scientific journals. But they excited the experts. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University, told her colleague Apuorwa Mandabili, “What a hell, I’m very happy to see this. It’s amazing.” “This is really great news, and even parents of adolescents and even younger children should be very happy and optimistic,” said Apoorva.

“We’ve always known that children need to be vaccinated to get herd immunity,” she continued. “This news should hopefully convince parents who were skeptical about the effectiveness of vaccines to vaccinate their children.” Apoorva says Pfizer and BioNTech will request the Food and Drug Administration to revise the emergency use authorization for the vaccine in the hope that it will begin vaccination of older children before the start of the next school year. I reported. So what exactly does this news mean for schools? In the fall, schools, especially middle and high schools, are more likely to look normal. With the progress of immunization of adults, public health professionals have already planned that the school district should provide full-time face-to-face instruction to all students at the beginning of the next school year. said. Still, the prospect that children over the age of 12 may have access to the vaccine before the start of the school year is another excuse. Hesitant district We promise to offer a full-time schedule in the fall. When many children and adolescents are vaccinated, it also brings the country closer to herd immunity and reduces infection rates.

However, that “if” is big.Two recent studies, neither of which have been peer-reviewed yet, have found substantive. Vaccine hesitant Among parents. In one study Vaccine concerns Mainly from mothers, especially white Republican mothers. “With the spread of both accurate information and political disinformation about possible side effects, many mothers feel that they can control the risk of the coronavirus itself rather than the risk of the coronavirus vaccine,” the author of the study said. One person, Jessica Caralco, writes Washington Post Opinion Piece.. Part of the challenge in persuading parents to vaccinate their children is that it is now rare for children to experience serious viral illness. But experts say it is important to vaccinate children to achieve herd immunity and prevent the emergence of new mutants. Another unanswered question is whether students will eventually need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to attend school. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent, the country’s second largest school district, Said in January When a vaccine for children becomes available, students will need to bring their children back to campus. He said unvaccinated students would learn remotely. However, it is generally the state, not the district, that determines the vaccines students need to attend school.Some governors already say they do Does not require coronavirus vaccine For kids. And experts say that requesting a vaccine can backfire by creating resistance to it. Limited vaccination may not make a difference in how schools operate, as politically conservative areas are willing to open schools as usual during a pandemic. But the fear is that the virus will spread and leave an opportunity for it to continue to mutate. To hear more deeply: Apoorva We talked about vaccines for children in “The Daily”“Last month. She was a science reporter and she said she would apply for shots to her children as soon as possible.

Has been updated March 31, 2021, Eastern Standard Time 12:41 pm Texas attacks affirmative action In 2008, Texas high school student Abigail Fisher accused the University of Texas at Austin of refusing to apply for race because of race. She is white Her proceedings extended to the Supreme Court. In 2016, the High Court ruled that a racial review to fill the last 25% of seats in Texas freshman class would use academic standards to fill the rest of the Constitution. On Tuesday, Texas reviewed the case with a stunning brief submitted to the Supreme Court. “Abigail Fisher was right,” Brief said with all his heart. “The University of Texas was wrong.” Conservative Republican Ken Paxton, Texas Justice Secretary, is prejudiced against Harvard University in what is known as Student vs. Harvard University for Fair Admissions. He submitted an Amikas brief to assist Asian-American students who accuse him of doing so. A Texas summary document requires the Supreme Court to hear a case lost by a student in a lower court. “This brief is very unusual,” said Justin Driver, a law professor at Yale University, on Tuesday. The driver, the author of the book The Schoolhouse Gate: Public Education, Supreme Court, and the Battle for the American Mind, said the state was “very, very rare” to “declare their programs unconstitutional.” I called. Paxton’s office did not respond to requests for comment. However, the driver pointed out that the former state litigants had taken the opposite action.

“Now, the plays are studded every day, all day long,” she said. “It has been needed and appreciated to counter the weight of the year.” Very curious Penelope. credit… Jessica Rosenberg Jessica knows how lucky her family is. Still, it’s difficult, and unanswered questions are reopening and imminent. When she sends Penelope back to childcare, Jessica knows that nap time and meals do not include a mask. Children are at very low risk of serious illness due to the virus and are given day care because of mitigation measures. Have been discovered Be relatively safe. But Jessica still feels a little blind and flying. “How about Penelope?” Jessica said. “I have such a question about how to understand the risks and benefits of that age group. I don’t think it’s really talked about.” A year after playing only with her parents, Penelope now meets a friend. The two toddlers dug together, became messy and laughed. As if the world around them was normal. “Dating with a 36-year-old child is very different from dealing with a 2-year-old child,” said Jessica. “I’m worried that life may feel more serious to her.” Sign up here to get a briefing by email..

