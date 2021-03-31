Wine may reduce the risk of this health condition with age, according to new research





Try the new red!We have all heard of it Red wine In that regard, it has been proven to show some advantages. Reduce the risk of heart attack.. But today, researchers are toasting new reasons to toast your health with a little wine. A New British study— And the biggest ever — we found that the right amount of red wine could help prevent cataracts — Eye condition It affects the vast majority of people and has an increased prevalence. Relation: One vitamin doctor urges everyone to take it now Your eyes aren’t fooling you: A study published in the journal today Ophthalmology (Official Medical Publication of the American Academy of Ophthalmology) analyzed the reported lifestyle habits of 490,000 participants. Researchers have concluded that red wine has been shown to provide the strongest protective effect, with a 14% reduction in the need for cataract surgery, thanks to its particular antioxidants. With white wine Champagne Drinkers can have a 10% lower risk, but beer and spirits fans have found a 13% and 14% lower risk. Lead authors Sharon Chua, MD, concluded that over time, damage from “oxidative stress during aging” was visible. She continued: “The fact that our findings were particularly apparent to wine drinkers may suggest a protective role for polyphenol antioxidants, which are particularly abundant in red wine.” The academy describes cataracts as a condition in which proteins in the crystalline lens of the eye break down. This refracts the light and obscures the eyesight. Studies show that cataracts begin to occur around the age of 40. The incidence of cataracts varies by race and ethnicity, National Institute of Health The project will double (for Caucasians) to five-fold (for Hispanic Americans) over the next 30 years. That said, the study also found that daily or almost daily beer and spirits sippers did not reduce the risk of cataracts. Overall, people who drank alcohol daily or close to it, regardless of beverage type, had an approximately 6% increased risk of cataract surgery compared to moderate drinkers. Looking for maximum absorption effect?check out According to a nutritionist, the healthiest bottle of wine you can drink..

