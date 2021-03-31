The mouse is naturally at a physical distance. MIT News

When someone is ill, it’s natural to want to stay away from them as much as possible. A MIT study that also identified the brain circuits responsible for this distance behavior found that this also applies to mice.

Researchers at MIT’s Picower Institute for Learning and Memory found that when a male mouse encountered a female mouse that showed signs of illness, the male said it was a female It interacts very little and tries to mate with them as they normally do. Researchers have also shown that this behavior is controlled by amygdala circuits. This circuit detects a unique odor from a sick animal and triggers a warning signal to keep it away.

“As a community, it’s very important that animals can be socially distant from sick people,” says Gloria Choi, an associate professor of brain and cognitive science at MIT and a member of the Picower Institute. .. “Especially in species like mice where mating is instinctively promoted, it is essential to have a mechanism that can shut it down at high risk.”

Hee-seop Choi’s laboratory has previously studied how the disease affects mouse behavior and neurological development. Maternal illness During pregnancy.New research coming today NatureIs the first person to clarify how illness affects the interaction between healthy and sick people.

The lead author of this treatise is Chung Taekwon, a postdoctoral fellow at MIT. Other authors of this treatise include Miriam Heymann, an associate professor of neuroscience Latham Family Career Development and a member of the Picower Institute, and Hisson Lee, a postdoc in Heymann’s lab.

Keep the distance

For mice and many other animals, certain behaviors such as mating and combat are essentially programmed. That is, in the presence of certain stimuli, the animal automatically engages with them. However, there is evidence that under certain circumstances these actions can be overridden, Choi says.

“We wanted to see if there were brain mechanisms involved when animals encountered members of the same type of disease that regulated these innate automatic social behaviors,” she said. say.

Previous studies have shown that mice can distinguish between healthy mice and mice injected with a bacterial component called LPS that induces mild inflammation when administered at low doses. These studies suggested that mice use the odor processed by the vomeronasal organ to identify diseased individuals.

To determine if mice alter their innate behavior when exposed to sick animals, researchers put them in the same cage as either healthy females or females that showed signs of LPS-induced illness. I put a male mouse. They found that men had much less involvement with sick women and did not make an effort to carry them.

Researchers then sought to identify the brain circuits that underlie this behavior. The vomeronasal organ, which processes pheromones, is fed to a part of the amygdala called COApm, and the MIT team found that this area was activated by the presence of LPS-injected animals.

Further experiments have shown that activity at COApm is necessary to suppress male mating behavior in the presence of sick females. When COApm activity is turned off, males try to mate with sick females. In addition, artificial stimulation of COApm suppressed male mating behavior, even when around healthy females.

Illness behavior

Researchers also found that COApm communicates with another part of the amygdala, called the medial amygdala, and that this communication, carried by a hormone called thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH), is needed to suppress mating behavior. Shown. The link to TRH is intriguing, says Choi, because thyroid dysfunction is associated with depression and social withdrawal in humans. She is currently planning to explore the possibility that internal factors (such as mental state) can alter TRH levels in the COApm circuit to regulate social behavior.

“This is what we are looking for in the future, whether there is a link between thyroid dysfunction and the regulation of this amygdala circuit that controls social behavior,” she says.

This study is part of a greater effort in Hee-seop Choi’s laboratory to study the role of neuroimmune interactions in coordinating “disease behavior.” For example, one of the areas they are investigating is whether pathogens can control animal behavior, stimulate animals for more socialization, and spread viruses and bacteria further. ..

“Pathogens may also have the ability to take advantage of the immune system, which contains cytokines and other molecules, to engage in the same circuit in the opposite way and promote more involvement,” Choi said. I will. “This is a kind of distant, but very interesting and exciting idea. Examining host-pathogen interactions at the network level, how the same neuroimmune mechanism is used differently by host and pathogen, community I would like to understand whether each infection is contained or spread within, for example, controlling the immune status of a sick animal, manipulating neural circuits, and tracking the sick animal through interactions within the community. thinking about.”

This study was funded by the National Institute of Mental Health, the JPB Foundation, the Simons Social Brain Postdoctoral Researcher Program, and the Picower Fellowship Program.