The power of the COVID vaccine can diminish within a year

March 31, 2021-Two-thirds of infectious disease scientists at major academic institutions say the world needs new or modified ones vaccine New studies show COVID-19 within a year.

In a survey of 77 epidemiologists from 28 countries by the People’s Vaccine Alliance, 66.2% predicted that the world would be within a year before the variants would invalidate the current vaccine. The People’s Vaccine Alliance is a coalition of more than 50 organizations, including the African Alliance, Oxfam, Public Citizen, and the Joint United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS, UNAIDS.

Almost one-third (32.5%) of those surveyed say they will be ineffective within nine months. 18.2% answered that it was within 6 months.

Paul A. Ofit, MD, Director vaccine Philadelphia Children’s Hospital Education Center in Medscape, vaccine It may be ineffective in that time frame. “It’s perfectly reasonable to think that it can happen.”

The good news is that Opfit wasn’t involved in the investigation, this is Coronavirus Mutates slowly compared to other viruses such as: influenza..

“The mutations that have occurred so far are Immunity Prevents protection from at least serious and serious illnesses induced by natural infections or vaccinations. “

That is the goal of the vaccine, he said: “to prevent people from suffering hard.”