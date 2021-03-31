What you shouldn’t do before after your COVID-19 shot

However, if you experience body or arm pain, feel free to take over over-the-counter painkillers.

Do not avoid alcohol

“I haven’t seen any recommendations or reasons why I can’t drink a glass of wine or beer the night after vaccination,” said Deborah Fuller, a microbiologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine. Working on coronavirus vaccine, Told the HuffPost..

But if there are side effects, alcohol is useless, Thomas Russo, head of the infectious disease department at the University at Buffalo, New York, told the HuffPost. “Probably if you have systemic symptoms, it would be wise to go ahead and give alcohol,” he said.

Do not put tattoos or piercings immediately after

If you want to tattoo or pierce to commemorate your shot, we recommend waiting a few weeks after vaccination.

“The biggest problem lies in the similar side effects of vaccines and tattoos.” Devon Abelman wrote for Allure.. “Both can cause arm pain, pain and redness.”

Michael Chang, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at McGovern Medical School in Houston’s UT Health, and Sunitha Posina, a board-certified physician in internal medicine at Stony Brook in New York, told Abelman that tattooing the same thing should not be avoided. .. Arm yourself as your injection, but avoid getting them at the same time.

In either situation, it can cause fatigue and low-grade fever within 48 hours. “Local infections after tattoos may require antibiotic therapy, and I don’t want to blow it off and blame the vaccine,” Chan told Abelman.

The same is true for piercings, which are sometimes infected.

Do not inoculate other vaccines

To save on travel, do not plan to get all vaccinations at the same time.

“Given the lack of data on the safety and efficacy of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine given with other vaccines, the vaccine series alone is at least 14 days before and after administration with other vaccines. Must be administered. ” CDC states on its website..

But Mr. Fuller told the HuffPost, “If you get an emergency vaccination, for example, you have to step on your nails to get a tetanus vaccination, don’t wait.”

Do not exercise unless it costs enough

If you feel tired or enthusiastic after vaccination, you should not feel that you need to continue exercising. Fuller said exercise is okay, but Russo recommends listening to your body.

If you feel good, do your best, “Russo said. Also, if you feel sick after vaccination, “you may want to take a break,” he told the HuffPost.

Hydrate

Drinking plenty of liquid is always a good thing, and the CDC recommends drinking water after vaccination.

Dr. Anna Shah, an emergency physician at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, said that illness often results in more water loss than usual due to fever-induced vomiting, diarrhea, and sweating. Health.com.. “In addition, it can accelerate your metabolism and increase your body’s activity level,” she said. “Additional hydration may be required to balance hydration levels.”

Don’t lose your vaccine card

The CDC recommends that you keep your vaccination card in case you need it later. “Consider taking a photo of your vaccination card as a backup copy.” It states on its website..

OfficeDepot and OfficeMax And Staples You can also laminate the card for free once you receive the second shot.