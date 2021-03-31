Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases, another death in the London area

The number of new COVID-19 cases in London and Middlesex County has skyrocketed to a height not seen since January as the region recorded a second death in two days.

The Middlesex London Health Unit reported 97 new infections on Wednesday. This is more than double the 46 records recorded on Tuesday. The daily number of cases was so high on January 16th, when 117 infections were reported. New cases have been increasing in cities and counties for a week and a half. Due to the surge, Middlesex London returned to the Red Control layer of the COVID-19 Response Framework in Ontario on Tuesday.

Recent incidents have boosted the total number of people in the region since the pandemic began in 7,091 with over 7,000.

A man in his 80s, unrelated to long-term care and retirement homes, became the third COVID-19-related death in the region in five days. On Tuesday, three days after the death of a woman in her 80s, a man in her 80s was infected with the virus. The local death toll is currently 188.

An outbreak has been declared at the Parkwood Institute Mental Healthcare Building Unit G5. The outbreak is in addition to the outbreaks at Henry Place and Kensington Village. Two local primary schools (River Bend Academy in Delaware and Woodland Heights Public in London) and three Western University residences (Elgin Hall, Ontario Hall, and Sogen Maitland Hall) are also active. The health unit confirmed and the outbreak at Essex Hall was declared Tuesday.

An additional 33 people recovered from the virus, bringing the number of cases resolved to 6,398. Currently, there are 505 known active cases in the area.

Southwestern public health recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with no additional deaths. This is an increase from the 12 new infections the day before. In the latest case, Elgin and Oxford counties totaled up to 2,827 and killed 69. The number of cases resolved has increased to 2,666, leaving 92 active cases in the region. The Central Public School has become Woodstock’s third school closed due to the virus. The Thames Valley District Board of Education has announced that it has been temporarily closed due to widespread exposure to the virus, which required a large number of staff and students to quarantine. Students will study remotely until at least April 19th.

The daily number of cases in Ontario remained above 2,300 for the second consecutive day.

According to public health officials, 2,333 new infections were confirmed on Wednesday. This is a slight decrease from 2,336 on Tuesday, with more than 2,000 per day on the seventh day.

The areas with the highest number of cases continue to be 785 in Toronto and 433 in Peel. This is followed by 222 in the York region, 153 in Hamilton, 124 in Ottawa and 120 in Durham.

A daily epidemiological summary shows that Ontario has found cases identified in 1,229 laboratories in the last 24 hours, including variants of concern. Further testing of these concerns variants reveals a total of 1,229 cases of B.1.1.7. 70 cases of variants, B.1.351 variants, and 92 cases of P.1. State variant.

The total number of cases in Ontario since the pandemic began is currently 349,903.

Fifteen deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, with the state’s death toll reaching 7,366.

Hospitalizations in the state continue to grow, with 1,111 COVID-19-positive patients. Of these, 396 are in the intensive care unit and 252 are on ventilator.

Up to 322,382 cases have been resolved state-wide. This leaves 20,155 known viral activity cases in Ontario.

In the last 24 hours, 52,532 COVID-19 tests have been processed, up from 36,071 the day before. The positive rate in Ontario dropped from 6.2% to 4.8%.

As of Tuesday night, the state has received 2,192,253 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 315,820 people in Ontario have been vaccinated for the second time and are considered fully vaccinated.