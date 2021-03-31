Misused meme “Hide Harold in Pain” on the Swedish Covid Vaccine website

Swedish health officials unknowingly used one of the most famous figures on the Internet, “Hide the Pain Harold,” as the face of the COVID-19 vaccine reservation website, officials said Tuesday night. He added that the image was deleted.

Harold was actually Hungarian Andras Arat, who posed as a model for stock photography in 2008 and 2009. “Hide the Pain Harold” because the image of a gray-bearded man with smiling but sad and painful eyes was shared online by millions of people and reused with new humorous captions. It became an internet meme called.

“Harold” briefly introduced a website where residents of Stockholm can book the COVID-19 vaccine after the city of Stockholm used Arato’s stock photos from the photo agency database.

“I didn’t know it was a meme until I realized it, but of course it’s definitely changed,” Stockholm County spokeswoman Hannah Ferrenius told Reuters.

It took nine years to discover that Arato was one of the most famous faces on the internet, but since then he has used the celebrity for commercial gain. We gave a TED talk before the advertising campaign of German retailer Otto.

A regional agency responsible for the health of about one million inhabitants of Stockholm said it believed that rants did not undermine public confidence in the vaccine.

“In our assessment, publishing images that are neither misleading nor inappropriate in their own right for several hours does not compromise the reliability of covid-19 vaccination.”

