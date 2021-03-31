Connect with us

Beaumont Health Expands COVID-19 Unit to Allow Vaccinated Visitors

Beaumont Health said Wednesday that it had the highest number of COVID-19 inpatients in Michigan, surpassing 500 on Tuesday and expanding COVID-19 units across all hospital sites.

The Health System has also published guidelines for fully vaccinated people visiting loved ones who are hospitalized for problems other than coronavirus.

Beaumont Health said in a statement that the number of inpatients positive or suspected of being COVID-19 increased from 128 on February 28 to more than 500 on Tuesday.

According to the State Health Department, more than double the number of COVID-19-positive patients being treated in other Michigan hospital systems.

As a result, the COVID-19 unit has expanded. In addition, a “system labor pool” has been reconvened to connect the human resources of the health system with clinical staff at each hospital at daily meetings to recognize the situation and monitor and provide additional staffing requests.

Dr. Nick Gilpin, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology at Beaumont Health, said: “The expansion of COVID-19 units on the site is the result, and we are working hard to provide the best care in the region.”

Dr. Nick Gilpin, Director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology at Beaumont Health, will be providing updates on the coronavirus at the Beaumont Service Center in Southfield on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

According to the release, “infectious diseases are spreading in the community, not in hospitals,” so the healthcare system is open to people in need of care, such as emergency visits, tests, and surgery.

The surge in COVID-19 cases reopened visitor restrictions last week, as well as three other Michigan medical systems, Ascension Michigan, Henry Ford Health System, and Spectrum Health. According to the hospital system, younger people are hospitalized than older people who have had the opportunity to get vaccinated.

