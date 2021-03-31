Beaumont Health Expands COVID-19 Unit to Allow Vaccinated Visitors

Beaumont Health said Wednesday that it had the highest number of COVID-19 inpatients in Michigan, surpassing 500 on Tuesday and expanding COVID-19 units across all hospital sites.

The Health System has also published guidelines for fully vaccinated people visiting loved ones who are hospitalized for problems other than coronavirus.

Beaumont Health said in a statement that the number of inpatients positive or suspected of being COVID-19 increased from 128 on February 28 to more than 500 on Tuesday.

According to the State Health Department, more than double the number of COVID-19-positive patients being treated in other Michigan hospital systems.

As a result, the COVID-19 unit has expanded. In addition, a “system labor pool” has been reconvened to connect the human resources of the health system with clinical staff at each hospital at daily meetings to recognize the situation and monitor and provide additional staffing requests.

Dr. Nick Gilpin, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology at Beaumont Health, said: “The expansion of COVID-19 units on the site is the result, and we are working hard to provide the best care in the region.”

According to the release, “infectious diseases are spreading in the community, not in hospitals,” so the healthcare system is open to people in need of care, such as emergency visits, tests, and surgery.

The surge in COVID-19 cases reopened visitor restrictions last week, as well as three other Michigan medical systems, Ascension Michigan, Henry Ford Health System, and Spectrum Health. According to the hospital system, younger people are hospitalized than older people who have had the opportunity to get vaccinated.

More:The hospital acquires young COVID-19 patients.New case, fewer deaths for nursing home residents

More:Henry Ford Health System Limits Three Hospital Visitors With Increasing COVID-19 Cases

Visitors within Beaumont Health, even fully vaccinated visitors, need a mask. However, a fully vaccinated visitor (one per day) may be at the bedside of a patient who does not have COVID-19 or is suspected of having the virus. The policy started Wednesday at 8 am.

The visitor must complete the vaccination schedule and be 14 days after the last dose. You must also present proof of vaccination using either the completed official vaccination record card and photo ID, or the photo of the completed official vaccination record card.

John Foxx, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beaumont Health, said: “But we recognize that having a loved one near the patient improves the patient’s recovery, so we balance safe and caring family support to survive the pandemic. I’m trying to get it. “

More:Michigan leads the United States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing in Michigan. The state has the worst number of cases per person in the last seven days.

More:Detroit opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 16 years and older

Local, state, and federal health authorities are closely monitoring trends in COVID-19 cases, while keeping people masked, washing hands, keeping social distance, and most importantly, We urge you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn.

Some locations, such as the city of Detroit and Spectrum Health, have announced that people over the age of 16 will be vaccinated before April 5, when all Michiganers over the age of 16 can be vaccinated.

Macomb County Secretary Mark Hackel announced on Wednesday that any county resident over the age of 16 is eligible for a shot there.

The county has added four new vaccination sites for residents in the last four days. The latest vaccination site will be online on Wednesday. It is a drive-through site in the former Sears Auto Care Center of Lakeside Mall.

Elizabeth Hartel, Director of Health and Welfare, Michigan, attended a briefing prior to the opening of a drive-through clinic in the state’s fourth-largest city.

“At this point in the pandemic, we are in the fight against time,” she said. “It is a race to safely vaccinate as many people as possible and at the same time reduce the current trend of COVID-19.”

When asked if more restrictions would be set, Hartell said the increase in cases was higher than the state expected when the restrictions on meetings were relaxed in early March. But she said she hopes the spikes will be smaller if people continue to follow safety precautions.

“We know that hospitalizations are on the rise, but fewer people are receiving critical care and people seem to be moving to hospitals faster.

“So, until we believe we are in a place where our hospital can’t handle the incoming capacity, we continue to encourage the mitigations that are being implemented so that we can continue to engage again. “

More:Doctors urge women to delay mammograms up to 4-6 weeks after COVID-19 vaccination

Earlier this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the provider could fill all vaccine appointments with someone over the age of 16 so as not to waste doses.

In an interview at CNN Wednesday morning, Whitmer again called on residents to be vaccinated and upheld the state’s decision to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions in the coming weeks.

Whitmer said the current surge appears disproportionately due to the state’s ability to keep case rates and other indicators low earlier this year. But when she was asked if she would consider setting new restrictions, Whitmer did not answer the question directly.

“We continue to have a lively conversation … yesterday morning we asked the restaurant owner if we could lift the curfew for last night’s Michigan match. Unfortunately, Michigan didn’t win. But the point is that there are a lot of pushes and pulls. All we have to do is double the masking and get more people vaccinated. “

Whitmer asked the White House on Tuesday whether to consider sending more vaccines to states with rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases during a meeting hosted by the White House and the National Governors Association.

Later on Tuesday, she said she would receive more vaccines next week to help Michigan mitigate the surge in cases. She said the state’s direct allocation increased by 66,020 doses to a total of 620,040 vaccines, a weekly record high in Michigan. This includes 147,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

On Wednesday, she raised the state’s vaccination target from 50,000 to 100,000 per day. However, authorities did not elaborate on how that goal would be achieved.

More:Ford Field launches COVID-19 vaccination with plans to inoculate 5,000 times daily

However, they said the state achieved or exceeded its original goal of 50,000 shots per day for 38 days.

More than 2.6 million Michigans (33% of the population) have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 4.2 million have been vaccinated so far, according to state data.

According to the data, Michigan recorded 665,948 COVID-19 cases and 16,082 deaths as of Tuesday.

Contact Christina Hall: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism.subscribe Free press..