Consumption of super-processed foods and beverages associated with increased risk of colorectal cancer





The purpose of this study was to assess whether ingestion of superprocessed foods and beverages was associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, or prostate cancer. The research team conducted a case-control study of 7843 adults living in different states of Spain, with half of the participants having colorectal cancer (1852), breast cancer (1486), or prostate cancer (953). The other half were people. Has the same characteristics that did not have cancer. The data were taken from the multi-case control study MCC-Spain, which was collected using a validated questionnaire designed to assess the frequency of regular food and beverage consumption during the year. The survey then found that the results were categorized according to the level of treatment, using the Nova classification, which classifies foods and beverages into four categories according to the amount of treatment. Researchers have concluded that ingestion of superprocessed foods and beverages is associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer. Specifically, a 10% increase in consumption of superprocessed foods and beverages was found to increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer by 11%. “The carcinogenicity commonly used in processing, as well as due to low intakes of fibers, fruits and vegetables that are known to provide protection against colorectal cancer among people who eat a lot of super-processed foods. Foods with possible additives and other substances, “said Draro Magella, the lead author of the study and a researcher at IS Global, in a press release. No strong association was found for breast cancer, but associations were observed in current and previous groups of smokers. “Smoking is a risk factor for breast cancer, and certain dietary factors such as smoking and eating super-processed foods and beverages are known to have a synergistic effect on the development of cancer,” Romagera said in a press release. Stated. In addition, no association was found between prostate cancer and a diet high in superprocessed products. Romaguera added that this finding was not surprising and was consistent with the results of previous studies on dietary factors and prostate cancer risk. The results of the study also showed that people with breast and colorectal cancer reported less healthy diets than people with prostate cancer and those without cancer in the control group. “There were differences in energy, fiber, energy density, and saturated fatty acid intake,” said Sílvia Fernández, co-first research author and IS Global researcher, in a press release. “Consumption of super-processed foods and beverages was higher in cases of colorectal and breast cancer than in controls.” The food groups that accounted for the largest proportions of super-processed food consumption were sugar beverages (35%), sugar products (19%), ready-to-eat foods (16%), and processed meats (12%). “Super-processed foods and beverages in general have not yet been classified as carcinogenic because their purpose is carcinogenic. [International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)] Instead of assessing the overall risk of an individual’s diet, it was focused on certain potentially dangerous ingredients, such as processed meats, “research coordinator Pilar Amino said in a press release. .. In light of the results of this study and current scientific evidence of health risks associated with ultra-processed foods and beverages, especially with regard to cancer, Amiano added: It takes processing into account and prevents the consumption of super-processed products. “ reference There was an association between consumption of superprocessed foods and beverages and an increased risk of colorectal cancer. IS Global. Published March 23, 2021. Accessed March 25, 2021. https: //www.isglobal.org/documents/10179/8761301/NdP_ultraprocesados+y+cancer+Clinical+Nutrition+03+2021+eng.pdf/64366530-fead-40e7-b4d6-7089be6229f8.

