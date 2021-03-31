Health
Super-processed foods, drinks associated with high risk of colorectal cancer: research
A diet There is a lot of super processing Food and drink Was associated with increased risk of colorectal cancerAccording to a survey conducted in Spain. There was no increased risk of prostate cancer, but breast cancer patients who smoked or smoked saw a higher risk.
Scientists at the Barcelona Global Health Institute (ISGlobal) and other laboratories, Release Survey results from the Journal of the Clinical Nutrition Society.Results from a multi-case control study MCC-Spain A validated questionnaire was sent to approximately 8,000 adults, half of whom were diagnosed with colorectal, breast, or prostate cancer, and the other half served as controls without a diagnosis of cancer.
The questionnaire evaluated how often participants consumed super-processed foods and beverages during the year. The team then used the Nova classification system. This classification system classifies foods into four categories: raw foods to processed ingredients, as well as processed foods and super-processed foods and beverages. Examples of super-processed products include “soft drinks with sugar, cooked meals, and mass-produced industrial baked goods.” release From the IS Global note.
“Super-processed foods (the most processed foods) are usually industrial formulations that contain five or more ingredients that contain additional substances such as sugar, fat, salt, and additives,” read the release. ..
The team finally discovered that “a 10% increase in consumption of superprocessed foods and beverages was found to increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer by 11%.”
Dora Romaguera, the author of the study and a researcher at IS Global, said that a diet low in fruits and vegetables missed the protective effect against colorectal cancer, and the increased risk of cancer was “a carcinogenic commonly used in processed foods. It was suggested that it was promoted by “some additives and other substances”. Common super-processed foods consumed by participants included sweet drinks, sweet products, cooked meals, and processed meats.
For breast cancer patients who have smoked or are currently smoking, Romagera says smoking and a diet high in super-processed foods increase the risk of developing cancer.
Considering the health risks associated with these high-sugar processed foods and beverages, Gipuzkoa Public Health Service researcher Pilar Amino is an International Agency for Research on Cancer (Research institute under the World Health Organization) We already need to incorporate the findings into our policies to discourage the consumption of these foods.
