Mental Health and COVID-19 | University News

Everyone has burned out during the past year of quarantine, blockades, mask obligations, zoom meetings, and holidays spent alone. Our overall mental health is declining. Last year he taught me that I have no idea what the future holds. The best we can do is to live one day at a time and try to rebuild.

Around 11:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020, former UD President Dr. Thomas Hibbs announced that spring break would be extended due to the new coronavirus. After that, student groups believed that we would still return to face-to-face classes. In fact, almost a year later, I came back a little later than I expected.

During the ensuing turmoil and months of turmoil, everyone experienced the effects of isolation in different ways. Quarantine provided a great opportunity for the positive growth of individuals, but proved to be a downward spiral for others.

These downward spirals are not isolated events. Those who have significantly reduced mental health far outnumber those who feel it is an opportunity for improvement.

Forty percent of adults in the United States had a negative impact on mental health as a result of a pandemic. CDC survey The CDC found that “the prevalence of anxiety disorder symptoms was about three times higher than reported in the second quarter of 2019 (25.5% vs. 8.1%).”

In addition, 63% of adults aged 18 to 24 experienced anxiety disorders or depression. The CDC also found that the proportion of adults aged 18 to 24 years who were thinking of committing suicide within 30 days was about 25% higher among adults aged 18 to 24 years.

These statistics emphasize that young people were greatly affected. COVID-19 has long left us all with a sense of uncertainty and groundlessness. This is especially true for college students in an era of change and development.

For many full-time schoolers, there is the academic pressure posed by online classes, which most people are completely unfamiliar with. Many find themselves stuck far away from home due to travel restrictions, and some are forced to leave campus to avoid life-threatening illnesses and become isolated during the school year. I faced it.

The virus is also harmful to graduates. Many students have lost internships and employment opportunities and are worried about their potential employment. Finding your place in the world in an era of illness, quarantine and economic uncertainty can be a daunting task.

For those who graduate, there is the problem of starting a career in the post-pandemic world. There is essentially no basis for this particular time of life, and there is a lot of uncertainty about what will happen months and years ahead.

It is clear that the mental health of young people will be more affected by the pandemic, as this pandemic is likely to be a milestone event that will shape their rest of their lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely stopped much of our daily lives. For long weeks and months indoors, working in remote areas, socializing, dragging in and turning into a dull blur.

Most of us are confident that we can all prove that we have completely lost time because the small habits and routines we all form in our daily lives have fallen apart. From now on, we must remain grounded and purposeful in order to reintroduce structures into our lives and relationships.

Here at UD you have the opportunity to immerse yourself in faith, research and friendship. We have learned what truly unites us as human beings. We cannot afford to take such unity for granted.

The secret to recovery is to stay here now and focus on the immediate achievable goals while preparing for the future as much as possible.

In my own personal experience, there is at least one thing that the pandemic has taught me. Social skills are not like riding the old saying of biking. Due to our isolation, I found myself returning to a socially awkward high school self. I noticed similar behavior with some of my friends. Some of them actually went to high school.

The next few months will hold a long period of readjustment to normal life and we must be patient with ourselves and others.