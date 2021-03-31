COVID-19B.1.1.7 Variant on the way to becoming the predominant variant in the United States





The more rapidly prevalent B.1.1.7 mutant of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, is becoming the major variant of the virus in the United States. That is.To research from scientists Scripps Research And the helix of the COVID-19 test maker.

Survey results displayed today cell, Suggests that future COVID-19 cases and mortality rates in the United States will be higher than otherwise. Analysis suggests that the mutants detected at an increasing rate of SARS-CoV-2 samples are 40-50 percent more contagious than the previously predominant SARS-CoV-2 strain. Other studies have found evidence that the B.1.1.7 variant is about 50% more likely to cause lethal COVID-19.

“B.1.1.7 has rapidly become a major SARS-CoV-2 variant in the United Kingdom and other countries since its emergence at the end of last year, and the United States is on a similar trajectory,” said the co-chairman of the study. The author, Dr. Christian Andersen, said. , Professor of Immunology and Microbiology at Scripps Research, and Director of Infectious Disease Genomics at the Scripps Research Translational Research Institute. “Prompt and decisive action is required to minimize COVID-19 morbidity and mortality.”

In addition to Andersen, another senior author was Dr. William Lee, Helix’s Vice President of Science, who provides PCR-based COVID-19 tests to organizations across the United States. The study was also written by Helix’s Deputy Director of Research, Nicole Washington, PhD, and Andersen Lab’s Karthik Gangavarapu.

“The doubling rate for B.1.1.7 is just over a week and the infection rate has increased by 40-50%, which means it can have a significant impact on public health,” Lee said. Mr. says. “It is important to keep an eye on the spread of this and other new variants, but the current level of surveillance is inadequate and lags behind the level of surveillance in other countries. To address this. , Need a more comprehensive national SARS-CoV-2 genomics monitoring program. “

The B.1.1.7 variant emerged in the south of the UK last year and has since become the predominant variant in the UK. In December, Andersen’s team at Scripps Research with a colleague at the University of California, San Diego confirmed the first evidence of a variant in California.

Domination pattern

The B.1.1.7 variant contains several mutations, including some of the genes encoding viral peplomer. These mutations increase the ability of spikes to bind to the ACE2 receptor in human cells. There is still no evidence that the B.1.1.7 variant can evade the COVID-19 vaccine, but public health officials say that its relatively high spread rate significantly exacerbates the pandemic before the vaccine ends the pandemic. I’m afraid.

A standard swab test for coronavirus checks for characteristic gene sequences at three sites in the viral genome. Due to the mutation, the B.1.1.7 variant appears positive at two of these sites, but negative at the third site within the viral spike gene.

A new analysis of approximately 500,000 helix test results since July 2020 shows that two of these three patterns, known as S gene targeting disorders (SGTFs), are consistently infrequent (0.2%) in mid-October. It became clear that it became clear. By the third week of February, the frequency had risen to 10.6% and was detected in patients in 25 different states and territories in the United States.

The SGTF pattern can occur in other SARS-CoV-2 mutants with spike gene mutations, but researchers sequenced all SGTF samples from December to February, 662 out of 986 samples. We found that the sample (67 percent) contained B.1.1. 7 variants. This suggests that the SGTF pattern of the swab test can be provided quickly, albeit as a rough indicator of the prevalence of B.1.1.7.

Variant has entered the country many times

The analysis also showed that B.1.1.7 since December accounted for the rapidly increasing proportion of SGTF results. For example, by mid-January it had reached about 95% in California. In addition to the 659 B.1.1.7 cases detected by the SGTF method, researchers found that B.1.1.7 mutants from samples collected as part of an unbiased SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance in California. I found three other cases.

The 662 instances of B.1.1.7 sequenced in the study were from samples collected in 10 US states, while researchers found that other test labs covering a total of 33 US states and territories. States that has reported at least one B to the CDC. .1.1.7 case.

Investigators’ pedigree type analysis of the detected B.1.1.7 sequences has been performed multiple times in the United States since at least late November 2020, especially in California and Florida, and during periods consistent with increased travel. Indicates that it has been introduced. Thanksgiving week.

Scientists have also found that, overall, they appear to spread 40 to 50 percent faster than the previously predominant variant of SARS-CoV-2. By the first week of February 2021, they said that B.1.1.7 accounted for about 4.3% of US COVID-19 cases, including 4.2% of California cases and about 11.5% of Florida cases. Estimated.