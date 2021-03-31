Dallas County today reports 18 COVID-related deaths and 364 new cases on Wednesday

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services Report 18 people died And 364 additional confirmed cases Report of COVID-19 on March 31st.County reported Total death toll 3,527 to date. The total number of confirmed cases is 252,041.

The county also reports a total of 39,221 possible cases of COVID.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services provides initial vaccination to people at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. The Fairpark Mega Vaccine Clinic, which opened on Monday, January 11, has received 263,000 COVID-19 vaccines since the start of vaccination, and the first and second vaccinations will continue this week.

The additional deaths reported are:

A woman in her 50s living in Garland. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 50s who lived in the city of Mesquite.He expired at the facility and had a foundation

High risk health status.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s living in Mesquite. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who lived in Koppel. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s who lived in Dallas. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who lived in Dallas. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Balti Springs. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Balti Springs. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in Garland. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Balti Springs. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in Garland. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

The· Sax city By March 25, 2,153 COVID-19 cases were last reported.

To date, a total of 19 cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7. B.1.429 Two cases of variants. One case of the B.1.526 variant has been identified in Dallas County residents. Two have been hospitalized and five have recently had a history of domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely case of reinfection with COVID-19, which occurs more than 6 months after the infection confirmed by the first PCR. The provisional 7-day average for the 11th week of the CDC (according to the date of test collection) of new confirmed cases was 204, which is 7.7 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants The percentage of cases. The proportion of SARS-CoV-2 positive respiratory specimens remains high, with 7.8% of symptomatic patients admitted to a regional hospital during the 11th week (week to March 20, 2009).

More than 50 COVID-19 outbreaks were reported last week among high school students who attended dance and dinner on March 13. Over the last 30 days, there have been 1,511 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, and staff have been reported from 452 separate kindergarten to high schools in Dallas County. Currently, there are 25 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A total of 4,284 residents and 2,394 health care workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,022 were hospitalized and 679 died. Approximately 22% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. In the last 30 days, 12 outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in homeless shelters, group homes, half-baked homes, etc. A total of 434 residents and 208 staff members of the Dallas collective living facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65. Diabetes is a fundamentally high-risk health condition reported in about one-third of inpatients with COVID-19.

Local healthcare professionals consider hospitalization, ICU admission, and ER visits as three key indicators as part of determining COVID-19 risk levels (color-coded risks) and guidelines for activities during COVID-19 compliance. Use as.

By March 30, there were 173 COVID-19 patients receiving acute care in Dallas County. The number of visits to the emergency room for COVID-19-like symptoms in Dallas County was 395 in the same period, or about 14 percent. Percentage of all emergency department visits in the county, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Board.

The UTSW forecast reflects intra-model leveling with hospitalizations between 100 and 160 and 350 cases per day by April 15.