This week’s COVID infection increased by 44% this month as Massachusetts reports 2,252 new cases and 36 deaths.





The steady increase in COVID cases continues this week as well. Active COVID Massachusetts infectious diseases increased to 31,911 on Wednesday, up from 31,298 the day before, according to the latest data from the Public Health Service. State health officials confirmed an additional 2,252 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. According to the Public Health Service, this is based on 115,453 new molecular tests. Authorities also announced an additional 36 COVID-related deaths, with pandemic deaths reaching 16,844. The 7-day average of positive tests dropped slightly from 2.55% on Tuesday to 2.53%. Over the last few weeks, new infectious diseases have continued to grow in a nasty way. According to the data, the number of cases last week increased by 20% from the previous week and increased by 44% after hitting the post-surge low in the week of February 28th. Since the pandemic began, authorities have identified 598,177 COVID-19 cases across the state. The number of COVID patients currently hospitalized on Wednesday is 690, down from 711 the day before. Data show that 169 of them are in the intensive care unit and 93 are intubated. Massachusetts has received a total of 3,554,711 COVID vaccinations to date, and currently 1,335,709 inhabitants are fully vaccinated. Over the past 7 days, there have been an average of 2,198 cases per day, an increase of 39% from the average two weeks ago. New York Times.. New cases continue to be the highest in the 0-19 year old group, with 6,959 cases reported in the last two weeks, according to the latest data from the Public Health Service. The 20s make up the second largest age group, with 6,155 reported in the last two weeks. Barnstable County: 12,150 Berkshire County: 5,507 Bristol County: 59,917 Dukes County: 961 Essex County: 89,306 Franklin County: 2,215 Hampden County: 45,841 Hampshire County: 8,327 Middle Sex County: 122,222 Nantucket County: 1,317 Norfolk County: 49,961 Plymouth County: 44,164 Suffolk County: 84,646 Worcester County: 70,407

