Risk of another South Carolina COVID wave being monitored by authorities





Approximately one in six people in the state completed vaccination on the first day of state-wide vaccination eligibility, including those over the age of 16. Almost twice as many people are starting to get the vaccine, but most of the vaccines given in South Carolina are of the type that require two doses to be fully effective. To sign up for a vaccine appointment, go to https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/ or call 866-365-8110. The state is still on its way to the goal of 70% to 80% of vaccinated people. That’s why, and because of concerns about potential new waves seen in other states, it’s still important to wear masks, stay at a social distance, wash hands, and test for symptoms. Dr. Steven White, Director of the State Immunization Program, said: Wednesday afternoon briefing. More:Here’s how to find a vaccine appointment in Greenville, Anderson, Pickens South Carolina case rates have fallen sharply since the worst day of January, but peaked in March. Increasing demand for COVID vaccines in SC Nick Davidson, senior deputy public health officer at the state’s Department of Health and Environment, said the release of the vaccine on Wednesday created a bottleneck that increased demand for telephone lines and online bookings. He said there were signs. That was expected and happened every time the state expanded its eligibility. According to Davidson, Wednesday afternoon there wasn’t enough information to determine if the bottleneck was as serious as last time. The last major release of eligibility has led to, for many, nearly two weeks of busy, often unavailable vaccine reservations. Currently, more vaccine sites and much more vaccine doses are available. Increasing number of COVID cases in Greenville Throughout the state, new cases have been flat for almost a month, but some upstates have been exacerbated by new cases. Greenville County has the second highest number of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. This is according to the latest state figures showing a two-week average of new cases. Last week it was the fifth worst, up about 10%. Pickens County has the fifth highest number of new cases in the last two weeks, which is also increasing. Mortality continues to decline in Greenville County, but has leveled off in Anderson and Pickens County in recent weeks. In Spartanberg County, the number of deaths has recently increased from 7 per week to 9. Visit and subscribe to Greenville News greenvillenews.subscriber.services Mike Ellis tells the story of South Carolina, focusing on Easley, Powdersville, and Pickens County, along with faith and religion. He is always looking for the next story that people need to read. Please send tips and feedback to [email protected]

