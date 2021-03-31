Covid-19 has resulted in a worldwide increase in stillbirth, maternal mortality and depression, reviews find





Review, Published on Wednesday The journal Lancet found that stillbirths and maternal mortality increased by nearly one-third, according to pooled data from 40 studies in 17 countries.

Ectopic pregnancy increased about 6 times. Reviews were found between January 2020 and January 2021 as the fertilized egg grew outside the female womb. Untreated ectopic pregnancies can cause life-threatening bleeding.

Researchers at St. George’s University in London have determined that many of these problems may be due to lack of access to health care during a pandemic. The hospital was overloaded with Covid-19 patients, and some women may have hesitated to go to the doctor worried that they might be exposed to Covid-19.

Six of the ten studies evaluated by the researchers also found an increase in the number of women who reported symptoms of depression. The rate of maternal anxiety was also high.

Globally, the number of preterm births has not changed much. Pooled data from high-income countries showed a 10% reduction in preterm birth. The reason is unknown. Prices remained the same in low- and middle-income countries. In many cases, Premature birth , The cause has not been identified. Dr. Erkan Kalafat, a co-author of a study at Koc University in Turkey, said that what he learned about preterm birth from this study hopes that researchers will better understand it. “We have an unprecedented opportunity to learn from the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic and plan the future of comprehensive and equitable obstetric medicine around the world,” said Calafat. The study did not show any actual changes in the number of people who reported other pregnancy-related complications such as hypertension or gestational diabetes, and the pandemic should be triggered by the number of caesarean sections performed and by the physician. It doesn’t seem to change the pregnancy rate. Labor. However, studies have shown that pandemics have had a disproportionately negative impact on mothers and children living in low- and middle-income countries. “It is clear from our and other studies that the turmoil caused by the pandemic has led to avoidable deaths of both mothers and babies, especially in low- and middle-income countries,” said lead author Asma. Professor Karil said. Obstetrics at St. George University in London. “We are policy makers and health leaders to prioritize safe, accessible and impartial obstetric care within our strategic response to pandemics and aftermath to reduce the negative effects of pregnancy around the world. I request. “ Dr. Dennis Jamison The results of the study were called “about.” Jamieson did not work on this study, but is Chair of James Robert McCord of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Emory University and a member of the Covid OB Expert Work Group at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. “Overall, this provides compelling evidence that the effects of a pandemic far outweigh the effects of a Covid infection,” said Jamieson. “This shows a widespread adverse effect on mother and baby health that can last long beyond the pandemic.” Scientists have seen similar problem patterns in countries affected by the Ebola epidemic that began in 2013, according to Jamieson. “This is the pattern we’ve seen before,” said Jamieson. “Infectious diseases that consume a lot of medical resources and affect most of the population are detrimental to the health of mothers and babies.”

