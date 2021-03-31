Drinking flavanol-rich cocoa can protect you from cardiovascular events caused by mental stress





Increased consumption of flavanol, a group of naturally occurring molecules in fruits and vegetables, protects people from cardiovascular events induced by psychological stress such as stroke, heart disease, and thrombosis, according to a new study. There is a possibility. Researchers have found that when people are given a cocoa drink that contains high levels of flavanols, blood vessels can function better during mental stress than when they drink a drink that is not rich in flavanols. .. When the endothelium functions efficiently, the thin membrane of cells that line the heart and blood vessels carries the risk of peripheral vascular disease, stroke, heart disease, diabetes, renal failure, tumor growth, thrombosis, and severe viral infections. Helps reduce. We know that mental stress can adversely affect vascular function. A British research team at the University of Birmingham investigated the effects of cocoa flavanols on stress-induced changes in vascular function-their findings. Nutrients.. Drinking flavanol-rich cocoa may be an effective dietary strategy to reduce temporary impairment of endothelial function after psychological stress and improve blood flow during stressful episodes. I found. Flavanols are very common in a variety of fruits and vegetables. By leveraging the known cardiovascular benefits of these compounds during periods of acute vascular fragility (such as stress), people have improved on how to maximize dietary choices during stressful periods. Guidance can be provided. “ Dr. Catalina Lendero, First author, Faculty of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Birmingham In a randomized study conducted by graduate student Rosalind Baynham, a group of healthy men drank a high flavanol cocoa drink 90 minutes before completing an 8-minute psychological stress task. Researchers measured forearm blood flow and cardiovascular activity at rest and during stress to assess vascular function up to 90 minutes after stress. When participants drank high flavanol cocoa, they found less impaired vascular function. Researchers have also found that flavanols improve blood flow during stress. Stress is very prevalent in today’s society and is associated with both psychological and physical health. Psychological stress causes an immediate increase in heart rate and blood pressure (BP) in healthy adults, resulting in temporary impairment of arterial function even after the episode of stress has ceased. A single episode of stress has been shown to increase the risk of acute cardiovascular events, suggesting that the effects of stress on blood vessels contribute to these stress-induced cardiovascular events. In fact, a previous study by collaborators in this study, Dr. Jet Veldhuijzen van Zanten, showed that people at risk for cardiovascular disease have a weaker vascular response to acute stress. “Our finding is that daily doses can be achieved by consuming a variety of flavanol-rich foods, especially apples, blackberries, blackberries, cherries, raspberries, pears, legumes, green tea, and raw cocoa. Given that, it’s important for your daily diet, which has important implications for measures to protect the blood vessels of individuals who are susceptible to psychological stress, “said Dr. Rendiro.

..





